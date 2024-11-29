Ditching level 7 apprenticeships saves £240m, MPs told

Around £240 million could be freed up in the apprenticeship budget if the government goes ahead with plans to remove level 7 apprenticeships from levy funding, data suggests.

Spending figures on master’s-level apprenticeships were released in response to a parliamentary question in the House of Commons this week.

When the apprenticeship levy launched in 2017-18, just £12 million was spent on the controversial apprenticeships. This figure rocketed to £238 million in 2023-24.

Although spending on level 7 apprenticeships has stagnated for the past three years, it accounts for around 10 percent of the Department for Education’s overall apprenticeship budget.

Ministers are working on plans to remove level 7 apprenticeships from the scope of levy funding because the budget is at breaking point and forecast to soon go overspent, largely due to the rise in higher-level apprenticeships which are the most expensive to deliver.

The cash freed up from defunding level 7s will aid Labour’s plan to expand the apprenticeship levy into a growth and skills levy that funds a wider range of training programmes.

Level 7 apprenticeship starts are dominated by the accountancy or taxation professional and senior leader standards. But other popular programmes include advanced clinical practitioner, solicitor, academic professional, chartered town planner, district nurse and community nurse specialist practitioner.

Supporters of the courses claim most level 7 apprentices are under the age of 25 and hail from the public sector, with the NHS and councils set to be significantly impacted.

Ministers claim that if employers truly value level 7 apprenticeships they will continue to fund the programmes themselves.

The Association of Employers and Learning Providers insists the level 7 axe can be avoided if the £800 million gap between the amount employers pay into the levy and the government-set apprenticeship budget is plugged.

The Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts that £4 billion will be raised in apprenticeship levy receipts by UK companies in 2024-25.

Yet the DfE’s ring-fenced budget to fund apprenticeships in England is £2.73 billion, while the devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland receive around £500 million between them.

Ben Rowland, AELP CEO, said: “If the government is going to proceed down this route – and we don’t think it should – it must do so in a way that employers can understand and work with. This means phasing in any changes over time to prevent sudden cliff edges.

“There is a real chance that in its blunt efforts to make employers invest more in training, the government actually achieves the opposite: employers, frustrated by yet another shift in the goalposts, could well turn their back on training, rather than leaning into it.”