Think tank says foundation year is ‘failing’ in main aim – promoting progression to T Levels

Think tank says foundation year is ‘failing’ in main aim – promoting progression to T Levels

A think tank has called for the “overwhelmingly negative” T Level transition programme to be scrapped after finding one in four learners who progress to a T Level drop out within the first year.

A report published today by the Education Policy Institute (EPI) also found T Levels are not “currently suitable” for many level 3 learners as over one-third of drop outs leave education and training altogether.

The think tank recommended the government completely overhaul or abolish the “failing” T Level transition programme (TLTP), which was renamed the T Level foundation year this academic year, and pause the defunding of existing alternatives to T Level qualifications.

The quantitative research report analysed data from the National Pupil Database (NPD) and the Office for National Statistics to investigate the early-stage trends and impacts of the technical qualifications that were launched in 2020.

One-quarter of T Level transitioners drop out

The TLTP was rolled out as a one-year post-GCSE study programme designed to get students T Level ready. But fewer learners are moving onto a T Level from the programme.

Just 15 per cent of TLTP students progressed to a T Level in the 2020/21 cohort of learners, falling to 8 per cent in the subsequent year’s cohort.

Of those who do progress to a T Level, more than one in four withdraw within their first year, researchers found.

“For a programme whose paramount focus is on helping students transition to a T Level, this is an alarming result,” the report said.

It recommended that the Department for Education abolish or completely overhaul the TLTP as the results to date are “overwhelmingly negative”.

“The programme is failing in its primary objective – promoting transitions to T levels,” it added.

The findings follow Ofsted’s 2023 thematic review, which found the weakest TLTPs “do not prepare students to move on to a T Level course”.

According to the TLTP framework, the Education and Skills Funding Agency expects “all” TLTP students to undertake appropriate work experience as an “important component” of the year.

But the EPI found less than a third of TLTP students engage in any formally recognised work experience or placements. Engineering and manufacturing has the lowest rate with less than one in five students receiving formal work placements.

Researchers suggest the low take-up is “likely” due to the wider difficulties with finding placements for T Level students.

The report also found the proportion of TLTP students taking some form of English or maths resit has fallen “considerably” over time and a “large” make-up (20 to 30 per cent) are not resitting despite being below the level 2 threshold.

“This could be because these students are exempt from the condition of funding due to having an EHC plan or because the provider allows them to be non-compliant as part of their 5 per cent allowance,” researchers said.

Smaller T Levels should be available for drop outs

The report found T Level students are less likely to complete their qualification than students studying alternative qualifications, with disadvantaged and female students particularly more likely to withdraw.

While 88 per cent of academic students and 72 per cent of vocational learners passed their level 3 qualification, just 44 per cent of T Level students achieved a full level 3 qualification in 2021/22.

However, T Level learners were most likely to take up apprenticeships and further vocational study. Out of a total 3,729 T Level sample size, 9 per cent progressed to advanced apprenticeships and 5 per cent went to higher levels of vocational study – the highest proportion out of academic, vocational, mixed and T Level learner groups.

Researchers also expressed “concerns” that half of T Level drop outs end up “missing from the education and training system”.

Of those who remain in education, just over half go on to study a full level 3 programme or an apprenticeship (30 per cent). 8 per cent of students who withdraw go on to study a partial level 3 and 16 per cent go on to study at level 2 or below.

Earlier this year, FE Week reported that 90 per cent of T Level drop outs that switched to other technical courses went on to qualifications due to be defunded.

The EPI advised the government’s curriculum and assessment review to consider introducing “smaller alternatives” to T Levels to allow a broader spectrum of access to level 3 provision.

“For example, students could take A levels and T Levels like many currently do with A-levels and BTECs, or a mixed level 3 and level 2 programme,” the report hypothesised.

David Robinson, director for vulnerable learners and post-16 at the Education Policy Institute (EPI), said: “As part of the curriculum review the government must carefully consider vocational and technical provision for 16 to 18 year olds, ensuring enough flexibility for students whilst also continuing to streamline the overwhelming number of qualifications to choose from.”

Cath Sezen, director of education policy at the Association of Colleges, said: “We have long said that T Levels are not for every student, and that students need to be on the programmes most suited to their needs and progression plans.

“More work is needed to ensure that the content, assessment and work placement element of T Levels are set at the right level and work for the students we want them to work for.”

Kevin Gilmartin, post-16 specialist at the Association of Schools and College Leaders, said: “It’s obvious that T Levels are not currently suitable for all level 3 learners and this process must be paused until it’s demonstrably clear that all young people will have a future pathway to the workplace or further study.”

The Department for Education was contacted for comment.