Ministers will also rule on a new 'proportionate and relevant' approach to accountability amid Ofsted's report cards plan

New digital “school profiles” that link existing databases and offer a “one stop shop” for information about a school’s performance might be extended to FE providers, the government has said.

The Department for Education published proposals today for a “significantly strengthened school accountability system”, with the education secretary Bridget Phillipson vowing to raise “the bar on what we expect from schools”.

It comes as Ofsted launches its own consultation on the design of new-style report cards, which are set to introduce a colour-coded five-point grading scale from “exemplary” to “causing concern” across potentially 20 areas for FE colleges and providers.

Ofsted’s inspection judgments play a critical role in the DfE’s accountability regime with the further education and skills sector. Current single headline grades are used, for example, to decide whether to terminate apprenticeship provider contracts and whether to place a college into FE Commissioner intervention.

In announcing changes for school accountability, the DfE said it recognised that the introduction of report card arrangements will also “mean a different approach” to accountability will be needed for FE providers.

While no FE-specific proposals have been put forward yet, DfE said it will “work with the sector and stakeholders over the coming months to consider a proportionate and relevant approach to how Ofsted grades are used in future across the range of engagement and accountability activity”.

During this time the DfE will “revamp the way parents see information about schools, through new digital ‘school profiles’”.

At present, there are multiple online databases for the public, such as “get information about schools”, “compare school performance”, Ofsted’s website and scores of weekly, monthly and annual publications on things like attendance.

The government’s plans “will mean a comprehensive modernisation of the Department for Education’s existing online schools directory, creating a one-stop-shop where parents can see key, up-to-date data around areas like attainment and attendance, as well as the school’s latest inspection report card”.

DfE’s consultation revealed that it “will explore whether this approach” of school profiles “should be extended to further education institutions”.

A “first version” of the profiles are expected to launch in the 2025-26 academic year, with further development expected based on “continuous user research”.

