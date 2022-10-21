Home
Colleges Week

Colleges Week: Getting schools and colleges to work together

Colleen Marshall celebrates Colleges Week with a celebration of the work that's bringing her college group and local schools together in spite of old divides

Colleen Marshall celebrates Colleges Week with a celebration of the work that's bringing her college group and local schools together in spite of old divides

Colleen Marshall

Vice principal, City and Islington College

21 Oct 2022, 5:00

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.