Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Colleges

College planning to axe 100 staff faces strike

'Critical' exam season to be impacted as union members prepare to walk out for 3 days

'Critical' exam season to be impacted as union members prepare to walk out for 3 days

6 Jun 2025, 15:24

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A college that is planning to cut 100 people from its workforce amid a financial crisis is facing three days of strike action and “significant disruption” during the exams season.

The University and College Union (UCU) today announced members at Havant and South Downs College (HSDC) will walk out on June 13, 18 and 19 over the “devastating” situation.

It comes days after HSDC’s long-standing principal Mike Gaston announced his retirement and follows government intervention due to “serious cashflow pressures”.

The college warned of “substantial” redundancies last month following a financial notice to improve.

A UCU spokesperson today claimed that the college wants to cut staff by 29 per cent at its Alton campus, 30 per cent at the Havant site and 33 per cent at its South Downs campus.  

HSDC said the proposals affect “around 70 full-time equivalent roles (approximately 100 individuals), representing 12.5 per cent of our workforce”, and added: “Our extended consultation process with local trade unions has resulted in most staffing reductions occurring voluntarily, with only about 30 FTE roles still under review.”

UCU said staff will be picketing at all three sites from 8am to 10am on each day of the proposed strike action.

HSDC’s spokesperson said the college “acknowledges the right of staff to take industrial action”, but added: “We are deeply disappointed that planned strikes over the next few weeks coincide with critical exam periods and key taster sessions for prospective students.

“This timing risks significant disruption to students at a crucial point in their academic journeys, as well as to those considering their future studies with us.”

HSDC teaches around 7,000 students.

UCU has 145 members at HSDC. Turnout for the strike ballot was 61 per cent of total members, and 64 per cent backed strike action. UCU also claimed that members of the National Education Union at the college will join the action.

UCU’s spokesperson added that college management has offered talks with the union and NEU next week to discuss how the strike can be avoided and the trade dispute resolved.  

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “UCU and NEU members will be on picket lines this month because the savings management is trying to achieve would result in devastating job cuts and learning and support provision being slashed. It is hard to imagine how the college can continue to function, and students can continue to thrive with such severe cuts.

“HSDC is a college which has had outstanding teaching and learning, but staff and students have been let down by poor leadership and catastrophic failures in financial management. We now urgently need financial stability. The executive leadership team and board of governors must change course and work with the recognised unions to find a solution that protects provision and the college’s future.”

HSDC, rated ‘good’ by Ofsted, was deemed to have ‘inadequate’ financial health by the year ending July 2024 and its audited accounts warned of “material uncertainty”.

The financial statements show a £550,000 deficit, a negative EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) and a high staff-to-turnover ratio of 72 per cent – 7 percentage points above the FE Commissioner’s benchmark.

HSDC’s spokesperson said: “Whilst we respect the concerns raised by staff, we are also aware of the need to right-size the college and ensure our staffing resource is fully utilised. As we address overstaffing during this difficult time, we urge all parties to consider the long-term effects of strike action on students and the wider college community. 

“Open communication and constructive dialogue has been in place with trade unions throughout this process, and remains essential in finding resolutions that support both our valued workforce and the learners who rely on us.”

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reshaping the New Green Skills Landscape

The UK government is embarking on a transformative journey to reshape its skills landscape, placing a significant emphasis on...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace targets harassment and misconduct in education 

In an era where safeguarding and compliance are firmly in the spotlight, education providers face a growing responsibility: to...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Screening for the cognitive needs of apprentices is essential – does it matter if the process is engaging?

Engagement should be the first priority in cognitive assessment. An engaging assessment is an inclusive assessment — when cognitive...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Skills Bootcamps Are Changing – What FE Colleges Must Know 

Skills Bootcamps are evolving as funding moves to local control and digital skills trends shift. Code Institute, an Ofsted...

Code Institute

More from this theme

Colleges

Teacher sacked in trans-student name row can appeal

Tribunal case highlights urgency for ‘definitive’ national policy on gender identity for colleges

Anviksha Patel

Colleges

Colleges seek merger to capitalise on devolution

'Powerful’ new group to be created next July

Anviksha Patel

Colleges

National 16-19 funding rate boosted to £5,105 in 2025-26

Rates for T Levels, disadvantaged and English and maths funding are also rising

Billy Camden

Colleges

Deputy Jones to succeed CEO Booth at Luminate

Change in leadership at major college group will happen in the new year

Anviksha Patel

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *