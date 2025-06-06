College planning to axe 100 staff faces strike

'Critical' exam season to be impacted as union members prepare to walk out for 3 days

A college that is planning to cut 100 people from its workforce amid a financial crisis is facing three days of strike action and “significant disruption” during the exams season.

The University and College Union (UCU) today announced members at Havant and South Downs College (HSDC) will walk out on June 13, 18 and 19 over the “devastating” situation.

It comes days after HSDC’s long-standing principal Mike Gaston announced his retirement and follows government intervention due to “serious cashflow pressures”.

The college warned of “substantial” redundancies last month following a financial notice to improve.

A UCU spokesperson today claimed that the college wants to cut staff by 29 per cent at its Alton campus, 30 per cent at the Havant site and 33 per cent at its South Downs campus.

HSDC said the proposals affect “around 70 full-time equivalent roles (approximately 100 individuals), representing 12.5 per cent of our workforce”, and added: “Our extended consultation process with local trade unions has resulted in most staffing reductions occurring voluntarily, with only about 30 FTE roles still under review.”

UCU said staff will be picketing at all three sites from 8am to 10am on each day of the proposed strike action.

HSDC’s spokesperson said the college “acknowledges the right of staff to take industrial action”, but added: “We are deeply disappointed that planned strikes over the next few weeks coincide with critical exam periods and key taster sessions for prospective students.

“This timing risks significant disruption to students at a crucial point in their academic journeys, as well as to those considering their future studies with us.”

HSDC teaches around 7,000 students.

UCU has 145 members at HSDC. Turnout for the strike ballot was 61 per cent of total members, and 64 per cent backed strike action. UCU also claimed that members of the National Education Union at the college will join the action.

UCU’s spokesperson added that college management has offered talks with the union and NEU next week to discuss how the strike can be avoided and the trade dispute resolved.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “UCU and NEU members will be on picket lines this month because the savings management is trying to achieve would result in devastating job cuts and learning and support provision being slashed. It is hard to imagine how the college can continue to function, and students can continue to thrive with such severe cuts.

“HSDC is a college which has had outstanding teaching and learning, but staff and students have been let down by poor leadership and catastrophic failures in financial management. We now urgently need financial stability. The executive leadership team and board of governors must change course and work with the recognised unions to find a solution that protects provision and the college’s future.”

HSDC, rated ‘good’ by Ofsted, was deemed to have ‘inadequate’ financial health by the year ending July 2024 and its audited accounts warned of “material uncertainty”.

The financial statements show a £550,000 deficit, a negative EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) and a high staff-to-turnover ratio of 72 per cent – 7 percentage points above the FE Commissioner’s benchmark.

HSDC’s spokesperson said: “Whilst we respect the concerns raised by staff, we are also aware of the need to right-size the college and ensure our staffing resource is fully utilised. As we address overstaffing during this difficult time, we urge all parties to consider the long-term effects of strike action on students and the wider college community.

“Open communication and constructive dialogue has been in place with trade unions throughout this process, and remains essential in finding resolutions that support both our valued workforce and the learners who rely on us.”