Principal of cash-strapped college to retire

A long-serving principal has announced his retirement – two months after the Hampshire college he leads was placed in government intervention.

Havant and South Downs College (HSDC) boss Mike Gaston will step down from the post to “focus on my family and personal life”, he said in a statement today.

Gaston’s decision comes just shortly after the Department for Education hit HSDC with a financial notice to improve (FNTI) amid “serious cashflow pressures”. The college has warned there will be “substantial” redundancies as a result.

Gaston will stay in the post during a “planned transition period” until January 2026 to lead the college through its financial recovery strategy, the college said.

Gaston has been the principal and CEO of HSDC for over a decade. He led the group through two mergers: The South Downs College and Havant College merged in 2017, and Alton Sixth Form College joined in 2019. Gaston also steered the merged college group through two ‘good’ Ofsted inspections.

He said the decision was “not made lightly” after spending his 37-year career in the FE sector.

“Leading HSDC has been one of the greatest privileges of my career,” said Gaston.

“Working alongside an exceptional team and inspiring students, I have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of further education. After 37 years in the sector and more than a decade at this college, I feel the time is right to focus on my family and personal life.”

He added: “When the time comes, I am confident that new leadership will bring fresh energy and vision to HSDC, building on the achievements of the past to create an even brighter future.”

The board said it will begin recruitment for the next principal “in due course”.

Clive Dobbin, chair of the corporation, said: “On behalf of the board, we extend our deepest gratitude to Mike for his dedication and leadership. His commitment to ensuring a smooth transition is invaluable, and we are confident that the strong foundation he has built will allow HSDC to emerge even stronger in the years ahead.”

Gaston warned last month of “substantial redundancies” to its 1000-strong workforce in light of the notice to improve.

Financial statements for the year ending July 2024 show a £550,000 deficit, a negative EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) and a high staff-to-turnover ratio of 72 per cent – 7 percentage points above the FE Commissioner’s benchmark.

He told FE Week at the time: “While the challenges outlined in the FNTI are significant, they compel us to take decisive action, including a process of right-sizing that may, regrettably, involve a substantial number of redundancies. I want to be unequivocal; these decisions are never made lightly.”