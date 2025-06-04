Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Colleges

Principal of cash-strapped college to retire

Decade-serving boss says decision to leave Hampshire college was ‘not made lightly’

Decade-serving boss says decision to leave Hampshire college was ‘not made lightly’

4 Jun 2025, 14:09

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A long-serving principal has announced his retirement – two months after the Hampshire college he leads was placed in government intervention.

Havant and South Downs College (HSDC) boss Mike Gaston will step down from the post to “focus on my family and personal life”, he said in a statement today.

Gaston’s decision comes just shortly after the Department for Education hit HSDC with a financial notice to improve (FNTI) amid “serious cashflow pressures”. The college has warned there will be “substantial” redundancies as a result.

Gaston will stay in the post during a “planned transition period” until January 2026 to lead the college through its financial recovery strategy, the college said.

Gaston has been the principal and CEO of HSDC for over a decade. He led the group through two mergers: The South Downs College and Havant College merged in 2017, and Alton Sixth Form College joined in 2019. Gaston also steered the merged college group through two ‘good’ Ofsted inspections.

He said the decision was “not made lightly” after spending his 37-year career in the FE sector.

“Leading HSDC has been one of the greatest privileges of my career,” said Gaston. 

“Working alongside an exceptional team and inspiring students, I have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of further education. After 37 years in the sector and more than a decade at this college, I feel the time is right to focus on my family and personal life.”

He added: “When the time comes, I am confident that new leadership will bring fresh energy and vision to HSDC, building on the achievements of the past to create an even brighter future.”

The board said it will begin recruitment for the next principal “in due course”.

Clive Dobbin, chair of the corporation, said: “On behalf of the board, we extend our deepest gratitude to Mike for his dedication and leadership. His commitment to ensuring a smooth transition is invaluable, and we are confident that the strong foundation he has built will allow HSDC to emerge even stronger in the years ahead.”

Gaston warned last month of “substantial redundancies” to its 1000-strong workforce in light of the notice to improve.

Financial statements for the year ending July 2024 show a £550,000 deficit, a negative EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) and a high staff-to-turnover ratio of 72 per cent – 7 percentage points above the FE Commissioner’s benchmark.

He told FE Week at the time: “While the challenges outlined in the FNTI are significant, they compel us to take decisive action, including a process of right-sizing that may, regrettably, involve a substantial number of redundancies. I want to be unequivocal; these decisions are never made lightly.”

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reshaping the New Green Skills Landscape

The UK government is embarking on a transformative journey to reshape its skills landscape, placing a significant emphasis on...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace targets harassment and misconduct in education 

In an era where safeguarding and compliance are firmly in the spotlight, education providers face a growing responsibility: to...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Screening for the cognitive needs of apprentices is essential – does it matter if the process is engaging?

Engagement should be the first priority in cognitive assessment. An engaging assessment is an inclusive assessment — when cognitive...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Skills Bootcamps Are Changing – What FE Colleges Must Know 

Skills Bootcamps are evolving as funding moves to local control and digital skills trends shift. Code Institute, an Ofsted...

Code Institute

More from this theme

Colleges

Luminate deputy to become CEO

Colin Booth's replacement has been announced

Anviksha Patel

Colleges

Burnley College principal officially suspended

Karen Buchanan is under ‘ongoing investigation'

Anviksha Patel

Colleges

Liverpool college repays DfE after investigators find ‘inaccurate’ funding claims

The college said the issues stem from the ‘complex’ apprenticeship system and remote working during the pandemic

Josh Mellor

Colleges

Leaders quit as Furness College continues recovery

The principal will leave in October and the chair has been replaced by a former deputy FE commissioner

Shane Chowen

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

One comment

  1. Just saying

    No wonder that the college is cash strapped. An annual employer contribution to the gold plated pension fund for staff and managers of 29% which allows them to retire early. Principal leading from the front again !

    4 June 2025 at 2:46 pm
    Reply