Central Bedfordshire College principal Ali Hadawi resigns

The head of a Bedfordshire college has resigned after more than a decade at the helm.

Ali Hadawi, principal at Central Bedfordshire College for 11 years, has handed in his notice and is due to leave his post at the end of the month.

A statement from the college said: “The board is grateful for his contribution and many achievements whilst in post, and he leaves with our best wishes for the future.”

The establishment confirmed that Sarah Mortimer, the college’s vice-principal for more than a decade, will be acting principal and accountable officer.

The college added: “Central Bedfordshire College is currently in the process of a merger with The Bedford College Group, therefore recruitment for the principal role as part of the merged structure will take place at a later stage.”

FE Week understands that Hadawi had been planning to leave at the end of January, but requested an early departure due to poor health.

The college’s merger with The Bedford College Group was announced in March, and planned to take effect in February 2023.

At the time of the announcement, Hadawi said it would allow the college to expand its offer of courses and boost learner numbers.

It had previously been eyeing a merger with Barnfield College several years ago, but negotiations collapsed in 2017.