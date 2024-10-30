Budget 2024: Extra £300m for FE

Shorter and foundation apprenticeships to also get £40m next year

An “additional” £300 million will be handed to the further education sector next year, the chancellor has announced.

Details on exactly what this extra cash is earmarked for have however not been released in the Treasury’s budget documents. £300 million was the annual cost of increasing teaching hours by 40 hours under the previous government.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves revealed the funding boost while also announcing a £1 billion uplift for special educational needs as part of a £2.3 billion increase to the core schools budget to “support” the government’s pledge to hire thousands more teachers.

Budget documents state: “The government is committed to addressing skills challenges, which are holding back growth across the country, alongside supporting people into work. The government has already established Skills England to begin addressing these challenges.

“In the budget, the government is going further by providing an additional £300 million for further education in England, while increasing the core schools budget by £2.3 billion, which increases per pupil funding in real terms.”

It is not yet clear whether schools and colleges will receive additional financial help as public sector bodies to cover increasing employers’ national insurance contributions, which are increasing by 1.2 percentage points.

The Association of Colleges estimates that the national insurance rise will hit college budgets by around £25 million to £30 million. The membership body also calculates that rises to the national living wage will cost an extra £50 million.

FE Week is seeking further information from the Treasury.

AoC chief executive David Hughes said the funding announced today in a “very tight budget” is a “good start to turning round 14 years of severe cuts and under-investment in colleges and they show that the Treasury recognises the need to invest more in FE colleges in order to deliver on the government’s missions”.

But Julia Harnden, funding specialist at the Association of School and College Leaders, said she was “particularly concerned about the parlous state” of post-16 funding and the £300 million that has been announced “does not match the government’s ambition for a major focus on skills”.

More £ for capital and apprenticeship reforms

Reeves also announced she was giving the Department for Education £6.7 billion of “capital investment” next year, which she said was a 19 per cent real-terms increase on this year.

Of this, £950 million will be for “skills capital, including £300 million of new funding to support colleges to maintain, improve and ensure suitability of their estate”.

The Treasury’s documents also show the government will invest £40 million to help deliver new foundation and shorter apprenticeships in “key sectors” – initiatives announced at Labour party conference in September – as part of initial steps towards a reformed growth and skills levy, set to replace the apprenticeship levy.

Ministers have also decided to push back the launch date of the lifelong learning entitlement to January 2027.