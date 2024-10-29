Apprentice minimum wage to rise to £7.55

New rate will apply from April 2025, chancellor set to announce at tomorrow’s budget

Apprentices will see an 18 per cent bump to the minimum hourly wage next year, the Treasury has announced.

Ahead of the autumn budget tomorrow, chancellor Rachel Reeves said that the apprentice wage will rise from £6.40 to £7.55 an hour from April 2025.

Reeves will also raise the national minimum wage for 18-20-year-olds by £1.40 to £10 – the largest increase in the rate on record.

The move appears to ignore an independent advisory body’s March recommendation that the government should link the apprentice hourly rate to the national minimum wage for over 18s during the first year of their apprenticeship.

Employers pay at least the apprentice minimum wage for apprentices aged 16-18, and for apprentices aged 19 or over in the first year of their apprenticeship. After their first year, apprentices aged over 19 should receive at least the national minimum wage, or the national living wage, depending on their age.

The Low Pay Commission (LPC) undertook a review into abolishing the apprentice minimum wage last year after hearing “widespread” concern that the “low” rate was discouraging people from taking apprenticeships. It recommended to keep the rate but link it to age to narrow the gap between the national minimum wage for apprentices and non-apprentices.

The Treasury also today confirmed a boost to the national living wage from £11.44 to £12.21 an hour, a 6.7 per cent increase. The rate applies to those aged 21 and over, after the age boundary was lowered last year from 23 to 21-years-old.

Last year, the apprentice minimum wage rose by 21 per cent from £5.28 to £6.40.

The government will deliver the 2024 autumn budget tomorrow afternoon – Labour’s first in almost 15 years.

Reeves said: “This government promised a genuine living wage for working people. This pay boost for millions of workers is a significant step towards delivering on that promise.”

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner said: “Our changes will see a pay boost that will help millions of lower earners to cover the essentials as well as providing the biggest increase for 18–20-year-olds on record.”

A government spokesperson claimed the Department for Business and Trade estimate over 3 million workers will directly benefit from the 2025 national living wage increase, nearly 200,000 workers will benefit from the increase to the national minimum wage for 18 to 20-year-olds, and over 130,000 workers will benefit from the uplifts to the rate for apprentices and those aged under 18.

Minimum wage rates from April 1, 2025