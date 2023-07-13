The government will pump nearly £500 million into colleges over the next two years to help fund pay rises, it has been announced.

An agreement has been reached with the Treasury by education secretary Gillian Keegan to fund colleges by an additional £185 million in 2023/24 and £285 million for 2024/25. The new funding will be added through the 16-19 funding formula, FE Week understands.

The Department for Education announced the new funding in a blog post explaining its school teacher pay announcement. It said:

“We will invest £185 million in 2023-24 and £285 million in 2024-25 to drive forward skills delivery in the further education sector. This funding will help colleges and other providers to address key priorities which are of critical importance to our economic growth and prosperity.”

FE Week understands a letter explaining the announcement will be sent to college leaders today.

The injection of cash will mean negotiations between the Association of Colleges (AoC). and the national joint forum of sector trade unions can finally recommence. Talks have so far failed to reach an agreed pay recommendation for FE staff, with the AoC refusing to make a recommendation unless the government stumps up more cash.

It comes following the government’s decision early today to accept a 6.5 per cent pay increase for school teachers as recommended by the School Teachers’ Review Body (STRB).

David Hughes, CEO of the Association of Colleges (AoC), said in a statement that the FE pay rise alongside schools is a “sign of the recognition at the highest levels” of the importance and contribution of colleges and college staff to the economy.

He added that in looking at the detail after the government’s announcement today, it will help the AoC to formulate a new pay recommendation to unions.

Last year, the association made a 2.25% pay recommendation, and after talks with unions was consequently uplifted to 2.5%, and then rejected by unions. College principals said at the time that the 2.5% recommendation was “simply unaffordable”.

Hughe said: “We know how hard the secretary of state has been fighting to win new investment for colleges and how serious she is about supporting the sector, so we’re delighted that she has secured a significant win today.”

“As ever, the devil will be in the detail, and we look forward to seeing more of that next week,” he added. “This will then help us to be able to formulate a new pay offer, which we hope to be able to do promptly so that colleges can put their offer to their staff and the unions, and the sector can focus on continuing to deliver for the millions of students who study and train in colleges every day.”

Bill Watkin, chief executive of the Sixth Form Colleges Association said it was the first time that colleges have benefitted from an uplift alongside schools.

“This reflects the government’s commitment to college teachers and lecturers and follows our protracted efforts to secure a better deal for the FE sector,” he said. “Of course, this is a step in the right direction, but there is still a need to address broader 16-19 funding which is significantly lower than other phases of education, as well as the increasing cost pressures which are the result of stubbornly high inflation rates. It is our hope that we can now enter a more settled period and that students and teachers can focus on the high quality of learning that has always characterised sixth form providers.”