Britain needs fewer rip-off degrees and more apprentices

It’s time to turbo-charge apprenticeships and give young people real choice about their futures

Saqib Bhatti

Shadow education minister

6 Feb 2026, 15:19

For a country to be successful, its education system must enable its citizens to achieve their full potential. The world is an ever more competitive place and with the advent of AI, technology is transforming the way we work, the way we live and the way our nation’s future will be shaped.

While university is a great option, so are apprenticeships. Crucially apprenticeships are varied and wide-ranging. Nowadays young people can do apprenticeships in finance, software design and the green economy. In fact, I often wonder if apprenticeships were offered like they are now, whether I would even have gone to university in the first place. I am just better at learning when I am more hands-on, watching others, learning practically.

That is why this National Apprenticeship Week we need commit to turbo-charging apprenticeship uptake, giving people choice and flexibility as they choose their way in life. When I was president of the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, too often I heard from employers about how great their apprentices were and the value they brought to their business. Crucially, these apprentices weren’t just on their first jobs. They were starting careers, inserting themselves into the DNA of their chosen businesses and becoming the future leaders of tomorrow.

While there is broad agreement among most politicians about the value of apprenticeships, just last week, analysis of data from the Centre for Social Justice showed that there were over 700,000 university graduates out of work and claiming benefits. That should tell us all that too many are ending up in university with degrees that won’t end up in jobs and huge amounts of debt at the end of three years of academic learning. That isn’t good for them and that isn’t good for the country. This is why turbo-charging apprenticeship uptake must be a national mission for all of us.

The economic case for apprenticeships is strong too. Apprenticeships offer immense value for money. For every £1 invested in level 3 apprenticeships, there is a £28 return to the wider economy. They’re also a fantastic way for businesses to tailor people’s skills for the specific role, and critically, they don’t burden people with the huge student debts that come with going to university.

The Conservatives recognise this. That’s why Kemi Badenoch committed to doubling England’s apprenticeship budget at conference.

We would fund this increase by cutting funding for rip-off degrees that leave young people with poor job prospects and an inability to pay off their crippling student debt. At present, taxpayers have to spend around £7 billion per year writing off unpaid student loans. This is a complete injustice. Hardworking taxpayers – many of whom have never been to university themselves – should not be forced to pick up the burden for poor-quality degrees that don’t get a good return.

That’s why the Conservatives want a more balanced approach that puts apprenticeships front and centre of our further education system. With nearly 1 million young people not in work, employment or training, it is clear that investment in apprenticeships is essential if we are to get the economy moving again.

The Conservatives can speak on this with great authority. As the party of aspiration, I am proud that the Conservatives created 5.5m apprenticeships between 2010 and 2024. Let there be no doubt that we are resolute in our ambition to get our young people into secure work. They deserve hope and they deserve a future. Or to adapt what Margaret Thatcher once said, when it comes to our future generations, apprenticeships are vital in “turning mirrors into windows”.

