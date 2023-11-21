Home
Autumn statement: Apprentice minimum wage boosted to £6.40 an hour

The 21% increase will take effect from April 2024

21 Nov 2023, 17:22

The minimum hourly wage for an apprentice will see a 21 per cent increase to £6.40 an hour from next April, the Treasury has announced ahead of tomorrow’s autumn statement.

Apprentices will see their minimum hourly pay rise from £5.28 to £6.40.

However, a large gap remains between the apprentice minimum wage and the national living wage and national minimum wage rates for 18 to 20-year-olds, which also saw a boost from the chancellor.

Employers must pay at least the apprentice minimum wage for apprentices aged 16-18, and for apprentices aged 19 or over in the first year of their apprenticeship. After their first year, apprentices aged over 19 should receive at least the national minimum wage, or the national living wage, depending on their age.

The national living wage will increase by over a pound an hour – or 10 per cent – from £10.42 to £11.44 an hour. It will also apply to 21-year-olds for the first time, who will see a 2.4 per cent increase, from £10.18 this year to £11.44 next year.

Hunt said the National Living Wage pay rise equates to over £1,800 a year.

National Minimum wage rates for 18 to 20-year-olds will bump up by £1.11 to £8.60 per hour.

Last year, the apprentice national minimum wage rose by 9.7 per cent to £5.28.

The autumn statement is expected to be delivered by chancellor Jeremy Hunt tomorrow afternoon.

Minimum wage rates from April 1, 2024

Per hour rateAnnual increasePercentage increase
National Living Wage (21 and over)£11.44£1.029.8%
18-20 year-old rate£8.60£1.1114.8%
16-17 year-old rate£6.40£1.1221.2%
Apprentice rate£6.40£1.1221.2%
Source: Low Pay Commission

