The apprentice national minimum wage will rise by 9.7 per cent to £5.28 from April 2023, the Treasury has announced as part of the autumn statement.

Treasury documents have confirmed that the rate, recommended by the Low Pay Commission, should be accepted, and will mean a 47p increase on the current £4.81 apprentice minimum wage rate.

It comes as chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced the national living wage for those aged 23 and above will increase by 9.7 per cent to £10.42 per hour, expected to help more than two million low paid workers, with an increase of £1,600 to the annual earnings of a full time worker on the national living wage.

Elsewhere, the national minimum wage for 21- to- 22-year-olds will go up by 10.9 per cent to £10.18 per hour, while 18- to- 20-year-olds will get a 9.7 per cent increase in the minimum wage to £7.49 per hour.

Those aged 16 and 17 will also get a 9.7 per cent uplift in their national minimum wage to £5.28 per hour.

All rises will take effect from April 2023, the Treasury confirmed.

The Treasury said it remained “committed” to tackling low pay, and continued its ambition for the national living wage to reach two-thirds of median earnings by 2024.