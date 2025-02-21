Northern School of Art praised for adapting courses to ‘maintain currency with developments in the creative industries sector’

An art and design college that helps a high proportion of students progress to prestigious London stage schools has been awarded its third consecutive ‘outstanding’ grade from Ofsted.

Following its top results in 2022 and 2009, Middlesborough-based The Northern School of Art was bestowed with grade one marks almost across the board, according to its latest inspection report, published today.

Inspectors found during their January 14 to 17 visit that the college’s 600-odd learners work “extremely hard” and demonstrate high levels of maturity when working together.

The watchdog highlighted the college’s “strong” contribution to skills needs. Stakeholders told inspectors they “welcomed” the college adapting new courses to “maintain currency with developments in the creative industries sector”.

Inspectors found the college highlights the diverse job opportunities available in the creative sector. As a result, “a high proportion of learners progress to prestigious stage schools in London”, the report said.

The college, which has two campuses in Middlesborough and Hartlepool, offers vocational qualifications, A-levels and access to higher education courses in art and design. At the time of inspection, there were 639 learners, the majority of which are on level 3 programmes, and an additional small cohort of adult and high needs learners.

The college was awarded grade one in all areas except its high needs provision, which was rated ‘good’.

Martin Raby, principal of The Northern School of Art, told FE Week: “The whole school community is delighted that we have become part of a very small and select group of further education colleges which have achieved three successive Ofsted outstanding ratings, going back to our 2009 inspection.

“I could not have wished for a better report. I am lucky to lead a friendly, dedicated and professional team, and to be able to rely on academic colleagues described by Ofsted as highly experienced lecturers who have subject expertise and industry experience.”

Inspectors made glowing remarks about students’ “exceptional” attitude to learning.

“Learners work extremely hard and participate fully in lessons, developing their artistic and creative talents,” Ofsted’s report said.

When working with each other, inspectors beamed at learners’ “sincere willingness” to learn and maturity when communicating with their peers.

On the level 3 diploma in acting for stage and screen course, students learn how to critique each other’s work constructively, objectively and supportively.

Meanwhile, teachers were found to be “highly experienced” with subject expertise and industry experience.

Lecturers have “a range of very successful teaching strategies” to help learners obtain the basic skills to build onto to more complex topics further on in their course.

The report said: “In the first year of the level 3 acting for stage and screen course, lecturers demonstrate principles of acting, and learners cover voice, physicality and characterisation. In the second year, learners move on to studying classical theatre and also focus on audition preparation and digital portfolios.”

In the college’s most popular course, the level 3 diploma in illustration and animation, the watchdog praised teachers for giving learners feedback that “guides them well” to future work.

Learners are “well prepared” for their next steps. Learners retaking GCSE maths also achieve well.

The college was found to have improved achievement rates since their last inspection in 2022.

Meanwhile, governors were praised for holding leaders to account effectively. Governors receive “comprehensive” board papers and also hear first-hand from staff and learners about challenges facing the school.

Raby said: “The inspection recognised that the school ensures that its curriculum aligns closely with the region’s specific arts and creative industries priorities, and that we provide an exceptionally current and relevant curriculum enabling learners to develop specialist knowledge and skills in creative arts, together with access to highly specialised equipment and resources that enhance their studies.

“Perhaps most gratifying was Ofsted’s recognition of the ethos of the school, noting that learners regard the school as a big family where they collaborate well with staff and peers, and that staff create a highly effective, calm, purposeful and welcoming learning environment where learners feel part of a supportive and creative community, also being valued, respected and comfortable expressing themselves.”