Are assessment reforms a safety risk we can’t afford?

The government’s drive to streamline apprenticeship assessment may look efficient on paper, but employers warn it risks dismantling the very standards that keep safety-critical industries safe

The government’s drive to streamline apprenticeship assessment may look efficient on paper, but employers warn it risks dismantling the very standards that keep safety-critical industries safe

The government’s proposed reforms to apprenticeship assessment have sparked serious concern from employers. This is particularly the case for employers represented by sector skills bodies Cogent Skills and Enginuity across safety-critical industries including engineering and manufacturing, life sciences and nuclear.

While the intention may be to streamline processes and reduce duplication, the unintended consequences could undermine apprenticeship credibility and compromise safety. For apprenticeship assessment, a one size fits all approach won’t work.

Ignoring employer expertise

Historically, industry-led trailblazer groups have ensured apprenticeships meet real-world standards. The current approach is ‘pro-employer’ rather than ‘employer-led’ which is a subtle but significant difference. Moving away from employers leading development of assessment plans with support from sector skills bodies risks diverging from the people with deep technical knowledge and expertise. Whilst there was room for streamlining of processes and reducing bureaucracy, this can’t come at a risk to quality. Within a manufacturing setting, continuous improvement never undermines the quality of the output.

Why consistency matters

Occupational competence underpins apprenticeships. Employers need to feel confident that an individual completing their programme is competent and ready for the job. Whilst some assessment plans were probably overly long and prescriptive, moving to very short plans means that different assessments could be delivered, which risks consistency and the reliability of the apprenticeship brand as a kitemark for competence. Moreover, employers are concerned that a sampling approach is not appropriate in all circumstances.

Safety and compliance risks

The employers we represent tell us that sampling-based assessment models prioritise speed and cost over rigour. In safety-critical environments, this approach is unacceptable and could have catastrophic consequences. They worry that if there are no standardised assessments, there is no basis for a recruiting employer to understand what work that individual can competently carry out. At best this could mean that the employer retests the individual, at worst, that they are not recruited.

The sectors looked after by Cogent Skills operate under strict regulatory frameworks, from nuclear safety standards to chemical process regulations. A sampling approach to assessments risks compromising competence and increasing operational risk. Employers are concerned that in environments where safety is non-negotiable, these reforms feel like a race to the bottom.

In the engineering sector, employers hold apprenticeships in high regard and trust the robustness and reliability of the assessment of competence. These employers are also concerned that the mandatory qualification can replace the end point assessment. In real terms, this risks competence being judged on a multiple choice test and off the job assessment rather than the assessment of practical ability in the workplace. All this will reduce employer confidence in apprenticeships over time and could lead to some smaller employers walking away from apprenticeships completely.

Potential erosion of a safety critical culture

Equally troubling for employers across our sectors is the decision to remove formal assessment of behaviours. Safety culture, teamwork, and adherence to protocols are not optional extras, they are essential for maintaining site safety and team integrity. Without rigorous assessment of behaviours, we risk diluting the safety culture that underpins these industries.

A better way forward

Employers want apprenticeships to work. They are not averse to continuous improvement, particularly where this reduces unneeded processes. However, maintaining quality is essential to maintaining employer confidence. In safety critical industries in particular, the risks of moving too fast, and without listening to employers, could have serious implications. Comprising on competence could lead to compromising on public safety.

We understand that government wants to strengthen apprenticeships, and would recommend starting with a sector-by-sector rather than a one size fits all approach. As sector skills bodies working together as members of Skills Federation, we are well placed to understand employer needs. We are keen to support government to ensure that apprenticeships work for employers large and small, and individuals across our industries. We believe that not compromising on rigorous assessment and keeping the focus on occupational competency can maintain the credibility and quality of apprenticeships, ensuring they remain a trusted benchmark of skill and safety.