For too long, apprenticeships have been sold as the only “work-ready” route. T Levels are proving that learning before earning is a better bet

As we celebrate the close of another academic year and related exam results, it is clear that the education landscape is shifting. While apprenticeships remain a popular (and paid) option for young people, T Levels have again gained traction.

At Bradford College, our first T Level cohort to complete this year achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, with 80 per cent of our students achieving a distinction grade on the education & early years T Level programme.

So, we arrive at a pivotal moment. This begs the question: should T Levels become the go-to route into work for 16–19-year-olds?

The graduate advantage: what the numbers say

Government data tells the familiar story that graduates still outperform their peers in the job market. In 2024, 89.4 per cent of graduates were in work compared to much lower rates for those with only Level 2 or 3 qualifications.



Starting salaries reflect this too. Graduates earn around £30,000, while even degree-level apprenticeships start closer to £21,000. The gap widens further for those on intermediate apprenticeships or vocational routes.

Higher education still delivers better outcomes. But the real question is how we help young people to reach that position, especially those for whom university isn’t the right fit. That’s where the efforts of FE need to focus.

T Levels vs apprenticeships: education-first or employment-first?

T Levels flip the apprenticeship model on its head. With 80 per cent classroom learning and 20 per cent industry placement, these newer qualifications prioritise personal and academic development.



Learners build technical knowledge and soft skills communication, problem-solving, and digital literacy – all within a structured, consistent curriculum. The 315-hour placement gives employers a chance to “try before they buy” and gives students a meaningful taste of the workplace.

Apprenticeships, on the other hand, are job-first. They are great for hands-on learners but can be hit-and-miss when it comes to broader development. Success can hinge on the quality of a workplace mentor or the frequency of multiple college contacts – a risky bet for a 16-year-old just starting out.

Progression gaps: are apprenticeships limiting long-term growth?

Progression data paints a worrying picture. It’s harder to move from a Level 2 to a Level 3 apprenticeship than it is to progress from a vocational Level 2 to a T Level or BTEC.



T Levels are increasingly seen as a launchpad to higher apprenticeships, university, or skilled employment. Level 3 apprenticeships? Often a cul-de-sac, with fewer academic progression routes and limited scope to increase earning potential to graduate level.

If we want a workforce that’s both skilled and adaptable, we need to make sure every route offers real progression. Not just a job, but a future.

The Employment Rights Bill: a new hurdle for young workers

The new Employment Rights Bill brings welcome reforms, but also unintended consequences.



With zero-hour contracts scrapped and day-one rights introduced, some employers may think twice about hiring under-18s. Young apprentices, with no previous track record and who require more support and training, could take a hit.

T Levels, with their education-first model and structured placements, may become the safer, more attractive option for employers navigating this new landscape.

T Levels and BTECs for young people; apprenticeships for adults

At Bradford College, we believe it’s time to reframe the conversation. Apprenticeships are increasingly better suited to adults, with life experience and the readiness for full-time work.



For 16–19-year-olds, T Levels and BTECs offer a more supportive, structured environment that builds both technical and personal skills. And the data shows young people thrive in these settings.

In areas like Bradford – the UK city with the highest Universal Credit claimant rate – we must go further. Let’s extend funding for T Levels and BTECs to 18–23-year-olds.



Over 5,000 young people here are not in work or training. Shockingly, that’s 11 per cent of our youth who are under-skilled, under-supported and overlooked.

Investing in education-first pathways for this demographic isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s smart economics too. Reducing unemployment, boosting local resilience and easing pressure on an apprenticeship budget that overspent by £123 million last year can only be a positive move.