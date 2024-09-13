Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
A new chapter in recognising the best in the UK’s apprenticeship sector is set to begin as the Apprenticeship and Training Awards (ATAs) 2025 has officially launched.

The event, formerly known as the AAC Apprenticeship Awards, is a prestigious celebration of excellence of both apprenticeship employers and training providers across the country.

Nominations for the awards opened today, and the panel expects to review hundreds of applications before the November submissions deadline.

Since their inception in 2018, the awards have attracted thousands of nominations from leading employer and training providers, with twenty one winners recognised last year.

Judging panel chair and EducationScape CEO Shane Mann: “The inaugural event in 2018 saw over 350 nominations – since then the awards have continued to grow in size, scope, and significance.

“Each year, the awards have shone a spotlight on the employers, training providers, and individuals who are making a tangible impact on the sector.”

“Alongside our repositioning of the conference, the Annual Apprenticeship Conference to the Apprenticeships and Training Conference, I am excited that the ATAs will provide an opportunity to celebrate outstanding provision across apprenticeships and training”.

This year’s awards promise to be the most competitive yet, with the introduction of new categories and the ever-increasing quality of apprenticeship programmes across the country.

From 2025 the awards will include a fresh set of categories that reflect the broader needs of the workforce, including recognition for excellence in English and Maths skills development, sustainability in training, and partnerships with employers.

They will also feature an open nomination process for the special recognition award, which will honour an individual who has made a lasting contribution to the apprenticeship and training sector at a national level.

While continuing to celebrate those who are shaping the future of apprenticeships, the revamped categories will showcase the sector’s growing focus on sustainability, diversity, and innovation.

The ATAs form part of the Apprenticeships and Training Conference (ATC), formerly the Annual Apprenticeship Conference, first launched by FE Week’s publisher EducationScape six years ago.

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) continues to be a conference partner alongside FE Week, while City & Guilds has renewed its partnership of the awards for another three years.

AELP CEO Ben Rowland said the association is “really excited” about the evolution of the awards and conference.

He added: “It is really important that as a sector we put more of a spotlight on the amazing work that AELP members and others in the sector to above and beyond apprenticeships, central as they are to the skills agenda.

“While apprenticeships often grab the headlines, the work that is done by all sorts of providers – not just colleges – on 16-19 study programmes, bootcamps, adult skills programmes, multiply and many others, is often the thing that makes all the difference to individuals and their employers.

“I’m looking forward to seeing as many people as possible in Liverpool in just six month’s time!”

Nominations open today, and the closing date for submissions is 23:59 on November  14, 2024.

The judging panel, chaired by Shane Mann and Ben Rowland, will review hundreds of applications from employers and training providers that lead the way in skills development. 

Winners will be announced at the ATA Gala Dinner on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, following a Parliamentary reception for finalists in early February. For more information on how to submit your nomination and the full list of award categories, visit the Apprenticeship and Training Awards website.

