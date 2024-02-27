AAC Apprenticeship Awards winners 2024 revealed

A special black-tie ceremony at the end of the tenth annual apprenticeship conference (AAC) saw exceptional individuals, training providers, employers, universities and colleges recognised for their excellence in the apprenticeship world.

The AAC awards ceremony, delivered in partnership with City and Guilds, attracted a record 380 nominations across the 20 categories, with 21 winners being announced and eight organisations recognised as highly commended.

Among the winners of the prestigious trophies were BPP Education Group, which was named apprenticeship provider of the year, and Torus, who won the large apprentice employer of the year award and Hob Salons Ltd, who fought off three other competitors for SME apprentice employer of the year.

BPP Education Group also won the award for legal, finance and accounting apprenticeship provider of the year.

Taking home the gong for care services apprenticeship provider of the year was Apprenticeships at Salford City College.

Elsewhere, providers in sectors such as digital, construction, agriculture and hospitality were awarded for their exceptional apprenticeship programmes.

The evening began with a special recognition award to Dr Christopher Jones, a former Ofsted special adviser for apprenticeships. Dr Jones has had a two-decade long career as a teacher in schools, colleges, initial teacher education and ITPs.

The winners were announced at the tenth Annual Apprenticeship Conference gala dinner this evening at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham.

It follows a Parliamentary reception earlier this month where the finalists were announced at the House of Commons.

Shane Mann, chief executive of FE Week’s publisher EducationScape and AAC awards co-host, said: “As chair of the judging panel, I am proud to say we were inundated by the number and quality of the nominations we received.

“Great apprenticeships are a testament to dedicated professionals in employers and training providers. Our winners demonstrate the excellent work that goes into putting the apprentice experience at the heart of everything they do.

“Tonight showcased the very best the apprenticeships sector has to offer. Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to our team of amazing judges, sponsors and partners. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

The winners in full are listed below: