WorldSkills 2024: How to watch the closing ceremony

After four days of intensive competitions, all eyes are now on Sunday evening’s WorldSkills 2024 closing ceremony.

Among thousands of international visitors and spectators, this year’s troupe of 1,400 competitors from 69 competing countries and regions will finally find out if they’ve done enough to place themselves and their countries on the medal table.

Proceedings will begin 6.30pm, streamed live below, with a brief programme of remarks from WorldSkills dignitaries.

Then, skill by skill, the highest-scoring competitors will be announced as gold, silver and bronze medallists.

One top competitor will be named the recipient of the prestigious Albert Vidal Award, which goes to the champion who received the highest score of the entire competition. The UK last won the Albert Vidal Award in 2015.

We also expect a spectacular performance from WorldSkills Shanghai, marking the official handover from Lyon for WorldSkills 2026.