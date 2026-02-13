Apprentices don’t believe their voices are heard by ministers

Our AoA survey found 80 per cent of apprentices fear they are ignored - but if we want a system that works, listening must come before reform, says Hannah Mehr

Our AoA survey found 80 per cent of apprentices fear they are ignored - but if we want a system that works, listening must come before reform, says Hannah Mehr

When I was at school, I was told not to do an apprenticeship.

But at 15, I managed to secure work experience with an exceptional employer, an opportunity that very few young people get.

That work experience at engineering consultancy Arupchanged my life. It opened my mind to a world of opportunity and all of a sudden, I knew taking an apprenticeship with them was the route for me.

It didn’t come without challenges, both from peers and teachers, who questioned my choices and wondered if I was jeopardising my education. But I knew better, and undertaking a level 3 apprenticeship aged 16at Arup was the best decision I could have made.

I’m now a fully qualified data scientist at the firm, having completed my level 6 digital and technology solutions professional degree apprenticeship, and I was lucky enough to start my level 7 apprenticeship before they were defunded.

Our survey said

As the voice lead for the Association of Apprentices (AoA), I am delighted to share the responses from over 4,500 apprentices across the UK who took part in the Big Apprentice Survey Report 2026.

Seeing the data come together was eye-opening because behind every statistic is someone trying to build a future through an apprenticeship.

There is a lot to be positive about. Many apprentices report improved confidence, practical skills and a clearer sense of direction.

A quarter of apprentices tell us they would not be in their industries without the apprenticeship route, myself included, and this increases to over a third if those apprentices were entitled to free school meals. However, the data in the survey also shows that experiences are not equal.

Apprentices who received free school meals are more likely to report suffering financial pressure and higher stress. Apprentices who report having a disability are significantly more likely to experience stress and anxiety.

These differences are not about ability or potential. They often come down to the support surrounding an apprentice and how well employers and providers understand individual needs.

I’ve been fortunate to have strong support from my employer. Not everyone gets that.

The survey shows that where apprentices feel well supported by managers and mentors, they are more likely to progress, gain pay increases and feel stable in their roles. Support isn’t just a “nice to have” – it really does change lives.

One finding really stayed with me: over 80 per cent of apprentices don’t feel confident that their views are heard by government.

Apprentices live this system every day. We know how off-the-job training fits into real workloads. We know where communication works and where it doesn’t. We understand the pressures of balancing work, study and life. That perspective should be part of the evolution of government policy.

Cost-of-living pressures have overtaken all other stressors

Being involved with AoA has shown me how powerful it is when apprentices have a platform and a voice.

AoA is free for apprentices to join, which matters because cost should never be a barrier to receiving support and accessing a community.

Through AoA, apprentices connect with others, share experiences and gain recognition for what they achieve. Sometimes just knowing you’re not the only one facing a challenge can make a huge difference.

The results weren’t just about numbers; they were about highlighting where apprentices are thriving and where change could help level the playing field.

Compared with last year’s survey, which gathered just over 2,000 responses, this year’s 4,500 respondents show a clear shift: stress related to work-life balance has risen, cost-of-living pressures have overtaken all other stressors, and career progression has now surpassed work experience as the most valued aspect of an apprenticeship.

Apprenticeships have huge potential. They can open doors for people with different learning styles, backgrounds and starting points. My own journey shows that.

But if we want apprenticeships to work for everyone, the views of apprentices cannot be an afterthought.

Listening to apprentices isn’t about criticism, it’s about improvement. It’s how we build a system that works in the real world, not just on paper.

Behind every data point is a person trying to build their future.

And sometimes, we just need someone to listen.