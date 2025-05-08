AoC strips Weston of governance award following Phillips scandal

Weston College has been stripped of an “excellence in governance” award by the Association of Colleges following the FE Commissioner’s damning findings last month.

The Association of Colleges Charitable Trust, which runs the annual Beacon Awards, has also launched an “independent review” – led by a recent president of the membership body – to examine the “process and judgments” that led to the granting of the award in 2022-23.

It is the first time the AoC has rescinded an award in its 30-year history.

The action forms part of a potential series of sanctions against Weston College and former principal Sir Paul Phillips, who has recently left the Prisoners’ Education Trust, while another award organiser deliberates withdrawing a further gong.

FE Commissioner Shelagh Legrave’s report into the Somerset college, published April 8, revealed £2.5 million of concealed payments made to Phillips between 2017 and 2023.

It found some governors did not know the extent of Phillips’ pay package and that regular payroll procedures were “bypassed” to make direct payments.

The Department for Education has an ongoing investigation into the college’s financial controls.

The news sparked a backlash on social media, with multiple FE sector leaders calling on the AoC to strip the college of its governance award.

Pressure built last week when satirical news magazine Private Eye pointed out the “embarrassing” situation.

‘A really positive, public step’

Mark White, AoC’s trust chair, said: “The AoC Charitable Trust has commissioned an independent review of the process and judgements that led to the granting of the Beacon Award for excellence in governance to Weston College in 2022.

“The review is intended to ensure that the approach taken in granting awards is as robust and rigorous as possible.

“As part of this process, the trust has asked Weston College to return the Beacon Award and I am pleased to say that the new board agree that is the right course of action.”

Former AoC president Corrienne Peasgood has been appointed to lead the review. Peasgood took up the presidential role in October 2022, six months before Weston College was announced as winner of the governance award.

A spokesperson for Weston College said: “Significant changes have been made to governance membership, structures and procedures at the college in line with recommendations made by the FE Commissioner.

“Nevertheless, considering findings in relation to the actions of some members of the previous governing body, the new board can see the benefit for the AoC Charitable Trust in reviewing procedures in relation to the granting of the AoC award for excellence in governance in 2022. It is important that awards processes are as robust as they can be.

“Weston College is very proud of the many other awards achieved through the efforts of our excellent staff teams whose achievements have rightly been recognised and celebrated through multiple AoC Beacon Awards in recent years, as well as awards from many other authorities.”

The AoC has now set out five “areas of focus” to ensure good college governance in light of the Weston revelations. These include: compliance with the AoC’s governance code, governing body oversight of principal/CEO performance, the conduct of the remuneration committee, payroll arrangements and transparency of college financial statements.

David Hughes, AoC chief executive, said: “Today’s announcement is a really positive, public step showing how the college is moving on.

“However, it is really important that, as a sector, we learn some crucial lessons from this and college chairs, board members and executives make sure that in their governance arrangements, they maintain a clear focus on the five key areas we have highlighted.”

Further action to come?

The Pearson National Teaching Awards told FE Week it was “reviewing” Phillips’ “lifetime achievement” gold award, handed out in 2020, in light of the FE Commissioner’s report.

Elsewhere, Phillips was removed as a director of the Prisoners’ Education Trust last week.

Chief executive Jon Collins confirmed to FE Week that Phillips resigned as a trustee but did not provide the reasons for his resignation.

Phillips was halfway through a second term on the trustee board of the PET.

PICTURE: Weston College being presented with their AoC Beacon Award