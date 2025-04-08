Paul Phillips was paid £1.8m in 2023, including a ‘significant’ six-figure retention payment which his COO son ‘resisted’ paying

Governance failures at Weston College allowed the “concealment” of £2.5 million in undeclared payments to England’s highest-paid former principal Sir Paul Phillips, a damning FE Commissioner investigation has found.

Newly published financial accounts by the college, also published this morning, revealed Phillips was paid an eye-watering total pay package of £1.898 million in 2023, including a “significant” retention payment of £909,000, which his son as chief operating officer “resisted” paying.

A long-awaited intervention report into “funding irregularities” at Weston College published by the FE Commissioner today highlighted failures by the then board of governors to have proper accountability over public funds.

Regular payroll procedures were “bypassed” to make direct payments to the ex-principal, who also provided “partial information” to external auditors and believed full details of his remuneration package could be withheld from disclosure.

It comes after DfE fraud investigators began probing the former college principal’s salary last June, following an FE Week investigation in 2023 questioning a specially created “presidential” role for Phillips upon his upcoming retirement.

Between 2017 and 2023, Phillips was paid £2.5 million more than was officially declared through a combination of bonuses, allowances and benefits, including the £909,000 retention payment. The report said the “majority” of these undeclared payments were not approved by the board of governors.

Weston College remains in intervention amid a separate ongoing DfE investigation into “other aspects” of financial controls at the college.

Principal and CEO of Weston College Pat Jones said: “Staff and the wider college community will understandably be concerned and dismayed about the remuneration package revealed by this investigation, and we recognise those frustrations.”

“We want to reiterate that the focus of the investigations and subsequent financial notice to improve are about past issues dating back to a period concluding in the summer 2023. The financial notice to improve does not relate to our sustainability, to the high quality of education we deliver, or to our general finances, which are in good health.”

The college told FE Week it has not been asked to repay any funding off the back of the FE Commissioner’s findings.

Payments bypassed normal procedures

The FE Commissioner said it was clear from the evidence they uncovered that Phillips “believed that the full value of his annual remuneration could be withheld from publication”.

Investigators found evidence that the college had a “deliberate” policy of maintaining a monthly pensionable salary that was declared in the official accounts.

Phillips then received additional direct payments, which bypassed normal payroll procedures to achieve an undeclared total actual remuneration package.

“This led to a failure of proper governance processes and to poor decision-making around the best use of public funds,” the report said.

The process was a blatant breach of ESFA (now DfE) funding and regulating rules to fully disclose every component of personal payments to the principal and CEO of a college.

The report also revealed there was a small group of trusted governors who made decisions on the previous principal’s pay in the remuneration committee, which were never reported to the full board for approval.

“Some members of the committee expressed surprise at the actual sums of money paid to the previous principal, despite being party to decisions on remuneration of the senior post-holder,” the report noted.

Weston College was awarded the AoC beacon award for excellence in governance in 2022/23.

FE Commissioner Shelagh Legrave placed Weston College in intervention in May 2024, installing advisor Tim Jackson to chair the board. Weston’s long-standing chair, Andrew Leighton-Price, stood aside at that point and resigned from the board in October.

Jackson said: “[The current governors] believe the remuneration sums at this level are unacceptable and agree with the FE Commissioner intervention report concerning this being a matter of a failure of proper governance processes and poor decision making around the best use of public funds, which we note were made by a past membership of the board of governors.”

He added: “I would like to thank those members of staff, who were brave to raise concerns with regulators in relation to this matter as and when these were discovered and who prioritised the integrity and interests of the college, their colleagues and students.”

Millions raked in by former principal

The college’s delayed 2023 financial accounts were published alongside its statement about the intervention report, outlining Phillips’ restated 2022 and 2023 earnings.

Phillips held the title of England’s highest-paid principal whilst he was in post, from an originally stated remuneration package of £362,000 in 2022.

The accounts now show his basic salary was not £258,000 but £348,000. Alongside this, he was paid a previously undisclosed performance bonus of £395,000 and £13,000 in other salary-related payments.

In 2023, Phillips’ basic salary was £349,000. His other salary-related payments shot up to £128,000, and he was paid a £370,000 performance bonus and a £909,000 retention payment.

Including other benefits and pension contributions, Phillips took home £1.898 million in total in 2023.

Additionally, the FEC report outlined three years of unused holiday allocation payments made to Phillips, despite “his contract of employment specifically did not allow for such payments”, as well as £15,000 in annual car allowance which was not fully used each year.

Phillips’ £369,000 bonus in 2023 included £105,000 for “historic annual unused elements” of this car allowance.

Finance team refused to pay six-figure retention package

Phillips’ retention payment of £909,000 appeared to cause some contention amongst staff, investigators also revealed.

The report said the board of governors signed a retention agreement in 2011, which allows for an “annual accrual” of retention value for Phillips to keep him in post. Phillips served as principal of Weston College for 22 years.

The payment was calculated by multiplying total annual salary package by 10 per cent and by number of years’ service and various other unspecified conditions.

In November 2022, Phillips was paid the £909,000 as a severance payment, including a £190,000 pension adjustment and £30,000 as a tax-free element.

“The reasons that the combined payment for retention payment and pension adjustment was made as a severance payment are unclear. The payment was made whilst the principal was still the accounting officer for the college,” the report said.

The report added that Phillips’ son Joe, the chief operating officer (COO), resisted paying the retention payment to his father in his capacity as chief operating officer, according to evidence investigators found in the remuneration committee minutes.

The finance team also refused to make the payment, and Joe Phillips supported his team in their refusal.

Instead, the payment was initially made directly by the governors “under the authority of the remuneration committee”.

On at least one occasion, the previous clerk to the board processed additional payments outside Phillips’ monthly salary “under the authority of the remuneration committee” because the finance team refused to do it.

Joe Phillips was appointed COO of the college from May 2023 until January 2024. His promotion at the time to lead the college’s finances sparked concerns of poor governance and conflicts of interest.

The FEC report stated: “There is no specific disclosure of this close family relationship in the financial statements, nor is it set out in the annual regularity self-assessment questionnaire.”

A spokesperson from the Department for Education said: “Weston College is currently subject to an ongoing investigation by the Department for Education. As this is an active matter, we are unable to provide further comment at this time.”

Improvement orders

Today’s report, dated June 2024 but only published today, lists 13 recommendations for the college to bring its governance and financial process in check.

Decisions on senior staff remuneration must now be set out in a formal scheme of delegation and terms of reference must be updated so senior pay can only be approved by the full board.

Non-confidential board minutes have to be published in a “timely fashion”, and the college must ensure all salary payments follow standard payroll processing with “no exceptions”.

Interim chair of governors Tim Jackson, who was appointed by the FEC, said the board approved “significant” changes in July 2024 to strengthen governance.

These include the appointed of a governance professional who does not report to the CEO/Principal, a review of the terms of office for all governors, and more “robust” reporting procedures.

The FEC also recommended the college undergo a skills audit of the current board of governors, review the governor induction process and always have a qualified accountant on the audit committee.

FE Week has attempted to contact Paul Phillips for comment.