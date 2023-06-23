Unpresidented: College in ‘crisis’ over best-paid CEO’s new role

Governance concerns as accusations of nepotism also come to light

Governance concerns as accusations of nepotism also come to light

A college is facing “serious questions” over its governance following accusations of nepotism and a newly created role of president for England’s highest-paid principal which has thrown the recruitment process for his successor into disarray.

Multiple attempts to fill the post at Weston College, first advertised in October, have failed and at least two job offers to successful candidates have been withdrawn. Some interviewees have questioned the board’s decision to keep Sir Paul Phillips on in a remunerated role after he retires this summer.

Eyebrows have also been raised after it came to light that Phillips’ son has held a senior leadership position responsible for the college’s finances and has recently been promoted to chief operating officer.

Current Cornwall College deputy principal Kate Wills had resigned from her post to become Weston College principal from September 1. Cornwall College has since appointed a successor. But her new job offer was withdrawn last week in mysterious circumstances.

According to a Weston College spokesperson, the board and Wills “had asked” Phillips to support the new principal for an “unspecified period of time”.

The board of governors, chaired by Andrew Leighton-Price, told staff in May in memos seen by FE Week that it was “absolutely key” that the role of president be created as it will support initiatives around governance, profile bids, the Centre for Excellence in SEND and various events, as well as being “responsible for mentoring the principal et al”.

The president position, which FE Week understands will be remunerated, had allegedly rung alarm bells with candidates being interviewed for the principal post.

One offer was withdrawn as early as November during the first round of recruitment. Two more rounds followed, with the college finally appointing Wills as principal before withdrawing the offer.

Wills told FE Week: “Following discussions between the board of Weston College and myself, both parties have agreed not to confirm my move to the college at this time.”

A Weston College spokesperson said: “We do not propose to comment about the appointment of Kate Wills as a successor to Sir Paul. An announcement will follow at the appropriate time.”

The spokesperson added that “while discussions have taken place” around the president role, Phillips “has not agreed any finalised arrangements to this end”.

Union representatives said the principal situation was “very worrying”.

Nick Varney, the University and College Union regional official, said: “Sir Paul’s demand to be named honorary president is creating a crisis at the college. No one is sure who is actually in charge, and the person appointed as principal has now had her career thrown into disarray.

“There are now serious questions for the board of governors to answer.”

‘Sir Paul’s personal fiefdom’

Phillips is the highest-paid college principal in the country, earning a total package of £362,000 in 2022, as revealed in FE Week’s principal pay analysis this month. Known as Dr Paul to staff and governors, Phillips was due to retire three years ago, but stayed for the pandemic period.

In his time as principal, Weston College was rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, though it has not been inspected for a decade. According to its latest accounts, the group generated a surplus after tax of £218,000 in 2021/22, down from a surplus of £1.1 million the year before.

Phillips was awarded a knighthood last year and named a “national leader of further education” by the government in 2017.

In anticipation of Phillips’ departure now planned for August, the corporation has arranged numerous events to celebrate his retirement – despite him taking up the presidency.

On June 29, a retirement dinner is set to take place with a celebrity host. The next day a final staff meeting and lunch is scheduled, where a recreation of a “Love Actually”-style photo montage will be shown.

Staff were also asked to attend filming slots last week where they would lip sync a tailored version of Tina Turner’s Simply the Best, including the chorus: “You made us the best, better than all the rest, better than anyone, and we have passed the test, we’re grateful for you, leading us with joy each day, it tears us apart, knowing you’re retiring today.” The final music video is poised to be played at the staff meeting.

In addition to a digital card for all staff and learners to sign, the finance department has set up a donation page on the college’s website. Financial donations will be used to purchase holiday vouchers for Phillips and his wife to go on “a special trip to remember us all at the college”.

The festivities have reportedly left a sour taste in the mouths of many staff members at Weston, especially in light of the strikes last October over pay, and the exorbitant pay package agreed by the board to Phillips.

“Our pay is appalling compared to the leadership team and other colleges around England,” remarked one staff member who wished to remain anonymous. They added that some staff are discussing whether to boycott the farewell meeting.

“I do not want to shame the work that we do at Weston College. The staff make the college not Dr Paul, and I certainly do not want to pay for him to have a holiday when I myself have not been able to afford one for three years.

“We have team members going to the food bank,” they added. “We are not a cult, and he is not our leader.”

A Weston College spokesperson said the events for Phillips “befit his unparalleled contribution to the college, and FE nationally, over the last 21 years of his tenure”.

They added: “The costs associated with the event are limited, since it is held on college premises, with catering usually provided by learners, giving them an opportunity to showcase their achievements.”

UCU’s Varney said that the staff have been ignored by the college’s governors.

“Weston College looks like it is being run as Sir Paul’s personal fiefdom, and it shows that further education’s governance model is not fit for purpose. We need a new model that works for staff and works for students,” he said.

A family business

Multiple sources have raised concerns with FE Week about the board approving the appointment of Phillips’ son, Joe, as a senior leader in charge of finances.

Joe Phillips has recently been promoted from his job as Weston College’s vice-principal for finance and business planning to the roles of deputy principal and chief operating officer.

Weston College maintains that Paul Phillips had “no influence” over his son’s promotion and none of his positions since joining the college in 2010 have had any conflict of interest. The college also said that his appointment was “transparent, competitive and robust” and he was unanimously appointed to the role.

“There is no conflict of interest in respect of his previous or new position since, as deputy principal, he reported to another leadership board member alongside the chair of audit committee, with a further officer from the Association of Colleges. This fully mitigated any potential conflict of interest and was approved by the college’s external auditors,” a college spokesperson said.

Governance experts told FE Week that colleges must publicly publish a conflict of interest policy on their website, as mandated by charities law. Weston College has only published a conflict of interest policy for governors.

“It is not just a matter of poor governance, I think it could be a breach of the law as well not to have a conflict of interest policy. If they haven’t got a conflict of interest policy, they ought to have board minutes which actually deal with this particular point and issue,” one expert told FE Week.

“That doesn’t sound right to me,” they added when asked about Joe Phillips’ positions and promotion. “He may be the best person for the job, in which case some procedures would need to be put into place to manage the conflict of interest.”

The expert also refuted the claim that conflicts of interest can be approved by external auditors. “They don’t have any governance responsibilities to them,” they said.

This is not the first time that questions have been presented over the college’s structure. According to corporation minutes from 15 December 2021, one governor questioned the “firewall between related parties” in the new structure.

Weston did not respond to FE Week’s requests to see its conflicts of interest policy.

The Department for Education and FE Commissioner declined to comment.