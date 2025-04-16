The damning FE commissioner report on Weston College revealed shocking lack of transparency in senior pay and governance. For an FE sector built on public trust, this must never happen again

The report on the appalling shortcomings in governance and leadership at Weston College and the staggering sums of money paid to the ex-principal came as a shock to me and I am sure to many others.

The report shows that the college paid vast sums of money to its now retired principal Paul Phillips without properly disclosing the payments in its accounts and without the full governing body and other staff knowing about it. This is not only a breach of financial protocols and good governance, but a fundamental departure from the values and ethos that underpin the FE college sector.

I am proud of the work that colleges do and the impact they have on communities and for a fairer and more prosperous world. That pride drives my motivation to work in this sector. It is based on a set of principles of wanting to work for the public good and to serve the people and communities that we live in. From my long sector experience, I know that is true for hundreds of college leaders too.

That’s why the details in the report came as such a surprise. It is a must-read for all college leaders on how not to do it.

Sector values

In our sector, values of honesty, openness, and fairness run deeply. In fact it was the college’s own staff who raised concerns with the regulator, leading to the investigation.

Those values are at the heart of the AoC senior postholder remuneration code. It sets out clearly a commitment to a fair, appropriate and justifiable level of remuneration, procedural fairness, and transparency and accountability. I am pleased to say that the norm in our sector is that colleges follow this code and its principles, and that Weston College was the outlier. That code along with the more recent government public pay restrictions have resulted in senior pay multiples in colleges much lower than in other sectors. The median pay to top pay multiple in FE colleges is less than 5.7, compared with 57 in FTSE350 companies. Following the AoC code requires transparent reporting of senior pay, so the accounting issues at Weston were particularly worrying.

This breach of the rules will cast a shadow over every dedicated, ethical professional working in colleges across the country. Staff at all levels who go above and beyond, under considerable pressure and with limited resources, to provide high-quality education and support to students will be disheartened by what they have read.

It will be even more painful for Weston’s staff. They are part of a very strong college, delivering great experiences and outcomes for their learners. They will feel betrayed and let down more than anyone. With their new governing body and leadership in place, I am confident that a transparent and trusting culture can be developed quickly.

Wider lessons

Following the AoC code will help. But there are other lessons and a whole manual from the FE Commissioner on how governing bodies should oversee senior staff performance that can also provide support. At the very least, every college needs to be certain that there is full governing body oversight of principal/CEO pay. And that their remuneration committee is operating effectively within the rules. Beyond that they need to ensure that they have tax-compliant payroll arrangements, and that senior pay is transparently disclosed.

The good news is that Weston is in safe hands, with new leadership able to implement the sensible and fair recommendations in the intervention report. Beyond that, there is work for DfE to do on senior pay across the wider education and training sector to ensure that it is proportionate and transparent.

At the same time, I hope that there is no knee-jerk reaction from DfE. The key thing is that colleges follow existing rules and guidelines properly. But I would hope that the actions and decisions taken by individuals at Weston College are being closely examined to see whether any actions can be taken regarding their accountabilities.

Every now and then, we read about behaviours which fall outside of what we expect of our college leaders. Every such case is wrong. But as not-for-profit, charitable public sector institutions with a clear public purpose, the norm is impressive. Inside every college you will find staff and governing body members working hard to deliver great outcomes for learners and sticking implicitly to an ethos of public service, integrity and transparency.