The cleaning and hygiene sector offers diverse career opportunities, yet many people still only associate it with traditional mop and bucket positions

There’s no getting around it: it has been tough attracting new people into the cleaning and hygiene industry. It is one of the biggest sectors in the UK, contributing nearly £59.8 billion to the economy. Yet its diverse roles and career opportunities often go under the radar – especially among young people looking to join the workforce.

People often focus on traditional operative roles while many other vital positions in marketing, sales and finance are often overlooked.

As the backbone of public health, the cleaning and hygiene sector plays a critical role. But how can we attract the next generation to be a part of it?

Inspiring the next generation

With only 9 per cent of the cleaning and hygiene workforce under 25, there needs to be more of a dedicated and collaborative effort to attract younger talent – especially.

I never planned on working in cleaning and hygiene, but quickly discovered something that made me want to stay: the enduring demand for our services, paired with the incredible support for personal and professional growth.

Due to the supportive culture of the sector, there are numerous pathways for young people to reach their full potential. This includes many industry networking opportunities that young people may not be aware of such as The Cleaning Show and the CSSA. These play a key role in providing a space where young professionals can network, explore career options and see firsthand the innovations and technological advancements shaping the industry’s future.

Apprenticeship opportunities for young people

For those seeking hands-on experience without taking the university route, apprenticeships offer the perfect alternative. Last year, the British Cleaning Council introduced the Level 2 cleaning hygiene operative apprenticeship, allowing organisations to use apprenticeship levy to fund training for their staff and to provide a recognised qualification that enhances young people’s career prospects.

Now, it’s essential to attract more young talent by maximising the potential of the levy. By investing in apprenticeships across all roles, from operational to managerial positions, we can build a more skilled and professional workforce.

Increased awareness and investment in apprenticeship programmes will lead to higher-level training opportunities and ultimately, greater industry-wide recognition.

The diverse roles available within the industry

Forget the idea that cleaning is just about mops and detergents. The industry now encompasses tech-driven innovation, environmental sustainability and business strategy.

There are new roles that didn’t exist when I first started are now integral to the industry, such as sustainability and ESG leads, while positions like social media managers and AI specialists are driving innovation.

Opportunities through exploration

One of the key reasons I stayed in the industry was due to the chance I had to explore different roles and discover my passion. This is something I believe all industries should adopt, but it’s an area where the cleaning and hygiene sector excels.

Research shows that younger generations, particularly Gen Z, are changing jobs more frequently than older colleagues, with Gen Z averaging just 1.7 years in each role compared to Baby Boomers who stay for 5.7 years.

To retain young talent, we need to offer job rotations and expose them to various roles within the industry. Someone who joins a business as a logistics coordinator could then transition into a sustainability manager role. With the industry’s emphasis on professional development, career pivots like these are not just possible – they’re common. This not only helps them find what they’re passionate about but also ensures we don’t lose valuable employees.

The future of cleaning and hygiene

Exploration and career growth are key strengths of the sector. Young professionals can rotate through different roles, discovering what interests them most – whether it’s sustainability, ESG, social media, sales, or operations. With the rising demand for AI specialists, sustainability leads and digital marketing experts, the industry is evolving rapidly, offering future-focused careers with real impact.

Most importantly, career security is strong. As an industry essential to public health and daily life, the demand for skilled professionals, products, and services will always remain high, ensuring long-term career stability and growth.