One thing I absolutely love about education is the opportunity to inspire our students, opening their minds to what could be next after college. We want them to think “Why not me?” as they explore career options and leave us not only prepared for the future, but excited by it.

Employer engagement is a key part of this, working across business and industry to give our students hands-on experiences, mentorship, and potential routes into careers they’ll love. Our hair and beauty team work with Toni & Guy, for example, where students gain work experience, attend workshops at their academy and get backstage access at London Fashion Week. Similarly, our motorsport vehicle maintenance and repair course prepares and inspects a real racing car, with students attending track days at circuits like Brands Hatch. This work is always collaborative, industry-responsive and transformative for learners.

The springboard

Our latest initiative, with the cruise industry, is close to my heart. I’ve recently returned from another unforgettable trip. And I’ve always felt this was a sector full of opportunity – not just on board, but across the expansive network of shore-based roles that keep the industry moving.

I was so excited when Edwina and Matthew Lonsdale at Mundy Cruising invited us to join their brilliant Cruise Career Springboard programme, which is supported by key industry figures investing in the next generation. A group of our travel and tourism students dipped their toes into a potential career in the sector, visiting five ships (from luxury liners to river vessels), hearing from industry leaders and seeing shoreside roles in action.

We had extraordinary support, which I’m so grateful for. Representatives from the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and many operators including Royal Caribbean, NCL, MSC and Silversea were involved. Our students were also mentored by Jo Rzymowska, former MD and VP of Celebrity Cruises, now an inspirational speaker and non-executive director at Hays Travel. People at the top of their game shared their time and expertise. Their insights were invaluable.

Take-aways

One student told me she was surprised by how many people work behind the scenes, keeping everything running without stepping on deck. She hadn’t considered the cruise industry before, but it was now firmly on her radar. That’s the power of employer engagement. It doesn’t just inform, it inspires. Another student had a job interview with a cruise company last week and I’m excited for a positive outcome…

The course ran over nine weeks and included learners from St John Bosco College in Battersea and Itchen College in Southampton. One of its core aims was to improve diversity and inclusion in the sector, so bringing together learners from a wide range of backgrounds was key to that.

The programme ended with a final presentation, where students pitched career pathway ideas to senior professionals from the cruise industry. It tested their knowledge and boosted their confidence. The presentations were incredible, including TikTok content, photo montages from visits and reflections on personal journeys. Based on its success, we’re planning to embed the learning more formally and hope to launch a Level 4 travel and tourism qualification with a cruise pathway in the near future.

All aboard

What’s compelling about the cruise industry is its global scope and career longevity. Young people might begin on board, but often move into shoreside roles which offer more flexibility as their priorities evolve. For some, it’s a passport to see the world; for others, a gateway into logistics, operations or customer experience. Wherever their talents lie, there’s a place for them. We all know that university isn’t the right fit for everyone, especially as costs rise and job markets shift. Nescot is committed to offering a range of alternatives, from apprenticeships to direct-to-industry routes, all supported by excellent employer relations and progression routes

The Cruise Career Springboard has shown what’s possible when employers and educators work hand in hand. By exposing students to real-world careers in a structured, supportive, and aspirational way, we’re opening doors many didn’t know existed.

I’m looking forward to Nescot being part of this programme again next year. Innovative employer engagement isn’t just about employability – it’s about showing our students what’s possible and helping them believe they belong there. I’m fully on board!