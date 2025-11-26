Home Dear Jeremy: FE’s wishlist for 2024 budget
A budget that backs FE, delivered by a government that can’t stop undermining itself

Today's budget offers long-overdue wins for skills and apprenticeships, but the constant leaks, U-turns and mixed messages are throttling employer confidence

Today’s budget offers long-overdue wins for skills and apprenticeships, but the constant leaks, U-turns and mixed messages are throttling employer confidence

Erika Marshall

Group marketing and business engagement director, Education Training Collective

26 Nov 2025, 15:41

Endless hints and speculation on tax has left the UK in limbo of late, hasn’t it?

In fact, for one reason or another, it has been that way for a quite a while now. Pockets and purses are being squeezed tighter, balance sheets are not so easy to balance, and yet the demands and need for growth haven’t gone anywhere, in fact, growth of our economy is needed more than ever.

In the build up to today’s budget, it has been so encouraging to see the profile of FE and the vital role it plays in delivering growth, raised on a national stage:

  • Our prime minister referenced further education as being a ‘defining focus’ of this government
  • During the recent Association of Colleges conference, CEO David Hughes  referenced this being a decade of opportunity for colleges and how our sector is so central to the five missions of this government
  • The much-anticipated FE skills white paper was a welcome read and the sector looks forward to more clarity on the content and how we can support the achievement of its aims
  • The reformation of the apprenticeship levy into the skills and growth levy is welcomed by the FE sector as a way to break down the barriers to CPD (career professional development) and employer-led training, making it more affordable to businesses
  • The introduction of construction technical excellence colleges (CTECs) and V Levels will support more young people accessing meaningful careers

Additionally, today’s announcement of the completely free apprenticeship training for those aged under 25 and employed by SMEs (small and medium sized companies), and the confirmed £820 million investment into the new youth guarantee for our young people is good news to be celebrated.

All of this – as a collective package – will support the journey to economic growth.

I fully welcome today’s budget, not least because it signals a commitment to a plan of action to ensure better lives for the UK and all who occupy her. But – and there is always a but – no matter how difficult this budget has been for the government to pull together, if they are to ensure the UK understands the task at hand and supports that task, going forward all of this flip-flopping, leaking and so-called ‘financial fandango’ has to stop. Especially if the aim is to reverse opinions of the 0 per cent of polled UK residents who feel the economy is in ‘very good shape.’

What lies ahead will be challenging if we are to solve the problems together and each “do our bit”.

UK residents must be able to have confidence that when the government makes a decision, that decision must be written out in indelible ink and communicated appropriately.

Our colleges are attended and staffed by people who are feeling the financial pinch. They are supported by employers who are trying to maintain efficient operations, on top of whatever other personal and professional pressures they each may be experiencing – the constant need to reforecast finances is an unnecessary additional strain.

All of this confusion and constant leaking – right up to today’s OBR leak – has led to a hesitancy for employers to invest in skills, business confidence has been reduced, and economic confidence is at an all-time low. To get on with it and indeed ‘do our bit’, we need consistency in plan and message, and direction must be maintained.

We must be able to focus on teaching, studying and working so that when the growth of our economy comes – and it will – we are ready to take advantage of what that means and truly be a part of it.

