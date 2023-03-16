York College closed after suspicious object investigation

College confirms closure today is a precaution with activities as normal from Friday

York College remains closed today after its campus had to be evacuated last night over reports of a suspicious object – but normal service is set to resume on Friday.

North Yorkshire Police were called shortly after 4pm on Wednesday to the college in response to reports of a possible suspicious object on the campus.

Officers and college staff evacuated the area and closed Tadcaster Road to put a cordon in place, advising members of the public to avoid the area.

The force said that a search of the campus was completed and nothing was found.

Officers re-opened the road at 7.15pm and the cordon to campus was lifted shortly after 9.30pm.

Police said that an investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances, which the college confirmed it was supporting them with.

The college confirmed that it remains closed today but expects to re-open as normal tomorrow.

In a statement issued on Twitter, the college said: “Having worked closely with the emergency services, we can confirm that the incident concluded late last night, and the building was cleared for safe occupation.

“After a thorough search, no items of concern were found. Any information circulating to the contrary is untrue.

“Our incident response arrangements kicked in swiftly, and we worked with relevant emergency services to resolve the matter quickly and efficiently. We elected to close our campus today as a precautionary measures but are pleased to confirm that we will be open as usual tomorrow.”

While the college was closed today, students were able to attend to pick up any personal belongings. It confirmed that the college day will run as timetabled tomorrow with normal attendance expected.