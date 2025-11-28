WorldSkills UK: 2025 foundation skills medallists announced

Over 70 SEND and high needs students competed in eight national skills competition finals in Cardiff today

The UK’s most talented young foundation skills learners have been named at the end of an intense day of competitions at the WorldSkills UK national finals in Wales.

Forty-two students have won gold, silver and bronze medals in foundation skills competition finals in catering, creative media, digital, enterprise, hairdressing, health and social care, horticulture and restaurant services.

The competitions took place at Cardiff and Vale College this morning, which brought together over 70 SEND and high needs competitors from across the UK.

The college’s atrium was transformed this afternoon to host a medal ceremony to announce the winners. The full results are below.

Marion Plant, chair of WorldSkills UK and principal of North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College, said: “Congratulations to all those who took part. Your involvement demonstrates to employers that you have the skills and the mindset to succeed in the workplace.

“Foundation skills is one of the programmes I am most proud of as chair.”

Bridgend College took home two gold medals, in the digital and enterprise competitions, whilst Pembrokeshire College won gold medals in horticulture and creative media.

The two Welsh colleges were ranked joint first place out of the 20 participating providers with a total of 12 medal points each.

Gold medals are worth four points, a silver is worth three points, a bronze is worth two and a highly commended place scores one.

North Warwickshire & South Leicestershire College came in second place with 10 medal points, winning one gold from Sawda Khalifa in hairdressing, a silver in catering, bronze in health and social care, and highly commended in hairdressing.

Four providers tied for the third spot in the medal table, all with four medal points. They were DN Colleges Group, Elidyr Communities Trust, New College Lanarkshire and NPTC Group of Colleges.

In the restaurant services skill, Zara Fisher from NPTC Group of Colleges swooped into first place, while Eva Ribons from Gower College Swansea won silver and Coleg Gwent’s Emily Boulton took home the bronze award.

In horticulture, Pembrokeshire College’s Junior Rozhon and Matthew Duncombe came away with gold and silver awards, and Riverside College’s Aimee-Leigh Phillips won bronze. Two highly commended prizes were awarded to Russell Reeves from Elidyr Communities Trust and Celyn Sollis from Pembrokeshire College.

Foundation skills medallists 2025:

Catering

Gold: Destini Bryan, DN Colleges Group

Silver: Mollie Clark, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College

Bronze: Brooklands College

Highly commended: Bridgend College

Creative media

Gold: Denver Picton, Dylan Raymond, Phoebe Stannett from Life Skills Academy, Pembrokeshire College

Silver: Rowan Love, Jack Bowler, Ella Evans from TEAM AWESOME, Coleg y Cymoedd

Bronze: Tommaso Montagino, Harry Metcalfe, John Subala from Burnley College Brood, Burnley College

Digital

Gold: Jesse Owen, Bridgend College

Silver: George Hennessey, Middlesbrough College

Bronze: Cathal Conolly, South West College

Highly commended: Oscar Adams, Weston College

Enterprise

Gold: Abi Thomas, Sophie Davies-Jones, Bethany Johns from Project StepUp, Bridgent College

Silver: Susan Bell, Leon Deane, Faith Hale from Cwtsh Creations, Elidyr Communities Trust

Bronze: Mairah Taj, Natalia Siwy, Yusuf Asif from Itec’s Finest, Itec Skills & Employment

Hairdressing

Gold: Sawda Khalifa, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College

Silver: Ellie Bennett, The Oldham College

Bronze: Jasmine Barry, Homefield College

Highly commended: Tigerlily Lloyd, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College

Health and social care

Gold: Kate Halsey, New College Lanarkshire

Silver: Leila Spree, Harlow College

Silver: Jack Jones, Bridgend College

Bronze: Sophie McNally, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College

Horticulture

Gold: Junior Rozhon, Pembrokeshire College

Silver: Matthew Duncombe, Pembrokeshire College

Bronze: Aimee-Leigh Phillips, Riverside College

Highly commended: Russell Reeves, Elidyr Communities Trust

Highly commended: Celyn Sollis, Pembrokeshire College

Restaurant Services

Gold: Zara Fisher, NPTC Group of Colleges

Silver: Eva Robins, Gower College Swansea

Bronze: Emily Boulton, Coleg Gwent

Results from the mainstream competitions can be found here.