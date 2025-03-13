Wigan sixth form college upgraded to ‘outstanding’

A Greater Manchester sixth form college has been upgraded to ‘outstanding’ after Ofsted inspectors found it “embraces and celebrates” students’ differences.

Wigan-based Winstanley College was awarded top marks in all areas following its January 28 to 31 inspection, when Ofsted heard students describe the college as “one big community”, which they are “immensely proud” to belong to.

At the time of inspection, the college had around 2,200 students enrolled, most of whom were on A-level programmes and level 3 applied general courses and a minority on a mixed programme that combines up to two A levels with a level 3 vocational course.

The upgrade comes after the college was awarded a grade two rating in 2020, according to a newly published report.

Students told inspectors they found the college environment “welcoming, inclusive, caring and friendly” and everyone embraces and celebrates difference and that “they can be who they want to be”.

Principal Simon Lett said he was “absolutely thrilled” with the outcome.

“I am particularly pleased that the inspectors have noted that Winstanley College prides itself on delivering highly effective support for students. This ‘outstanding’ grade is a real testament to our highly motivated and ambitious students, who work hard, aim high and take a keen interest in the wider world.”

Inspectors were impressed with the “well-qualified, experienced and enthusiastic” teachers who give student-friendly examples to teach complex concepts.

For example, in maths when teaching standard deviation, they use data about the money that students spend in the canteen to identify variables.

As a result, two-thirds of learners achieve the highest grades on their A-level and vocational courses. Additionally, the “few” students who need to re-sit GCSEs in English and mathematics all achieve a grade 4 or above.

Winstanley college had seven high needs students enrolled at the time of inspection. Ofsted said the college supports them “very effectively” through the wealth of info they receive beforehand to develop individualised learning.

The SEND learners were found to achieve “as well as, and often better than” their peers.

Principal of Winstanley College Simon Letts

“I am also extremely pleased that the inspectors commented on the experience and enthusiasm of our teaching and support staff, who work extremely hard to ensure that students make excellent progress,” Lett added.

Meanwhile, the watchdog found the college makes a reasonable contribution to meeting skills needs through its partnerships with Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce and other local college leaders.

The report noted that Winstanley leaders have very recently and “quicky” introduced a T-Level in media, broadcast and production to meet local skills shortages in the sector.

“Leaders have invested significantly in relevant industry-standard equipment to ensure that they teach students the skills that they need for local employment,” the report said.

The college has also been advised on curriculum content advice, workshops, visits, live projects and professional development opportunities for staff, which keeps industry knowledge up to date.

For example, managers for the level 3 extended certificate in engineering collaborated with employers to design a short course on the use of spreadsheets and the production of digital graphs to respond to employers’ “concerns” around a deficit in these skills.