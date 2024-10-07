Traditional punitive approaches won’t help a generation of learners with more social, emotional and mental health needs than any before

At South Devon College, we’re rethinking the way we respond to student behaviour. We’ve adopted a relational and restorative approach.

Zero-tolerance methods can work well for institutions, but not necessarily students. They are not needs-focused and they respond to ‘bad’ behaviour as a symptom rather than a form of communication.

In my experience, the most common misconception about restorative practice is that it’s permissive – that it sets low expectations and lets students ‘get away’ with poor behaviour. This is simply not the case.

The practice is not about being ‘soft’ on behaviour. Quite the opposite. Restorative practice holds students to high standards, with kindness, warmth and care. We never excuse bad behaviour; we address the underlying causes and support our students to move on from it.

This is especially important in FE, where many learners come to us having struggled at school, feeling as though they’ve already failed. For many of these young people, traditional punitive measures just don’t work.

‘Team Student’

Often, students who display poor behaviours are in distress. They may have unmet emotional or social needs or significant gaps in their ability to manage relationships and social interactions. They struggle to cope in a college setting.

Using a restorative approach allows learners to consider their actions, understand the effect of their behaviour on others and accept responsibility for their actions. By focusing on relationships, we’re giving learners valuable skills for life.

Done well, restorative practice can be transformative. Imagine a learner, let’s call them Danny, who hasn’t attended college for weeks. Traditionally, Danny might be disciplined, put on report, called to a meeting with their parents or even excluded.

The restorative approach starts by asking “what’s going on, Danny?”. This opens the door to a structured conversation to explore their thoughts and feelings, discuss the impact of their actions and work with them to resolve issues.

Far from lowering standards, this helps us understand the reasons behind Danny’s behaviour. We then develop a tailored support plan and share it with ‘Team Danny’, the group of staff who work closely with them. That way, everyone is aligned in helping Danny meet their needs and succeed.

While this process takes more time and resource, it’s already proving effective. We’re seeing fewer conflicts, and when issues do arise, they’re resolved in ways that strengthen our community rather than fracture it.

A five-year plan

We’re at the early stages of this journey. Restorative practice is more than a policy decision; it‘s a way of being. To properly embed it will take a few years.

We’ve started with staff training and awareness, and the goal is to integrate these practices into every level of our organisation – from how we handle behaviour in the classroom to how we engage with parents and the wider community.

We need to go further because the needs of our students are constantly evolving.

Like many colleges, we’ve seen increases in mental health issues, levels of social anxiety and challenging behaviours post-pandemic. We know a relational and restorative approach isn’t a fix-all, but it’s a start, a way of creating a college culture where everyone can feel safe, supported, and ready to learn.

How to get started

For any college considering making this shift, here are a few tips based on our experience:

Put relationships first

Everything starts with strong, positive relationships. If students feel that their teachers care about them, they’re more likely to engage. Don’t just focus on academic goals.

Make leadership visible

Senior leaders need to be active and visible, greeting students, building trust and setting the tone for a welcoming environment.

Work with educational psychologists

Engage professionals who understand trauma-informed practice. They can offer guidance on how to support students with complex emotional needs. Your SENDCo will be able to make introductions.

Appoint a champion for behaviour and attitudes

Designate a key person or team to drive this cultural change to ensure restorative practices are embedded across the college.

Drive the change from the top

For lasting impact, senior leadership should be committed to creating a culture that prioritises understanding and resolving conflict rather than resorting to exclusion or punishment.