The new white paper signals real belief in FE, with funding, new pathways and a bigger role for colleges. But sustained investment and collaboration will decide whether this is a turning point or another false dawn

The government’s new post-16 education and skills white paper places colleges at the forefront of the government’s ambitions for the country. That is where they should always have been, of course. But were grossly underfunded and overlooked for over a decade from 2010.

Being described as anchor institutions that deliver on economic growth, productivity, place-making and opening up opportunities everywhere for everyone marks a big, positive step forward. It shows a belief in colleges which we have not seen before and backs it up with some of the investment needed to overcome the long-term neglect the sector has suffered.

It also sets a challenge to college leaders and our sector. It is asking colleges to step up to build on the great work being done already to reach more people, including employers. It is asking the sector to open up new pathways and ensure that economic growth truly benefits everyone everywhere.

It is challenge that I am confident we will accept. For too long, our post-16 system has been fragmented, underfunded and overly focused on academic routes. This white paper offers a more joined-up system, one that is responsive to local labour markets, supports productivity and helps more people into good jobs.

V Levels welcome

The introduction of new V Levels alongside A Levels and T Levels is a welcome move. By taking a sector-by-sector approach, and working with fellow colleges and others, we must be ambitious. We must strive to develop pathways in every sector of the economy from Level 2, through Level 3 onto higher technical qualifications and apprenticeships as well as more traditional higher education programmes.

There is also long-overdue recognition that the English and maths resit policy is not working. The introduction of new stepping stone qualifications in English and maths should help more post-16 students achieve and build confidence at Level 1, before hopefully taking on GCSEs a year later. I would love to see that stepping stone available in key stage 4 as well, to offer a positive achievement to the 40 per cent of 16-year-olds who miss their grade 4. But we will need to continue to make that case.

Technical excellence colleges’ strategic role

The commitment to at least 29 technical excellence colleges is encouraging, with their strategic role in the system set out in lots of places across the white paper. These colleges are in essence a test of how far better investment in colleges can see them build their influence with employers, in the labour market and for helping more people get good jobs.

White papers rarely pledge new funding, but this one does pledge to maintain real-terms per-student funding in 16-19 study programmes and sets out the range of capital grants that will be open to colleges. These are important signals that the government is listening, and even more so with the promise to explore local and strategic authority lending to colleges. But of course, we must be clear: the success of this White Paper will depend on sustained investment and genuine collaboration across institutions. This is a topic we have covered extensively in our recent report with Universities UK.

Mind the gaps

There are also gaps. Adult education remains underfunded and undervalued. College staff continue to be paid significantly less than their counterparts in schools. And while the white paper rightly champions collaboration between colleges and universities, it is silent on the need for better alignment with school sixth forms. That is a missed opportunity. But we will keep pressing on these.

This white paper, including the new target announced by the Prime Minister of two-thirds of young people achieving higher learning, gives us a fantastic platform. It reflects many of the priorities that AoC and our members have been championing for years. But it is only the beginning. Colleges are ready to lead this transformation. But we need the tools, trust and time to do it properly.

If we embrace this white paper then together we can continue the momentum and build a system that works for every student, employer and community, with colleges rightly at the centre.