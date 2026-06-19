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19 June 2026

What would Andy Burnham in Number 10 mean for FE?

Despite the headlines around MBacc and his Greater Manchester Apprenticeships and Careers service, the metro mayor was at times more show than substance, writes Shane Chowen

Shane Chowen

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The House of Commons doesn’t sit on Fridays. The corridors of power in the Palace of Westminster are quiet today. But on Monday, MPs will gather for the swearing in of their newest member – the now former mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham.

Over today and the weekend, though, one question is on everyone’s mind: what happens next?

Will Keir Starmer offer Burnham a job in cabinet? How soon does Burnham officially launch his leadership bid? Will Wes Streeting move first? Will we get the contest Streeting says he is pushing for, or will he settle in return for a big job?

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