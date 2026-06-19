What would Andy Burnham in Number 10 mean for FE?

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe The House of Commons doesn’t sit on Fridays. The corridors of power in the Palace of Westminster are quiet today. But on Monday, MPs will gather for the swearing in of their newest member – the now former mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham. Over today and the weekend, though, one question is on everyone’s mind: what happens next? Will Keir Starmer offer Burnham a job in cabinet? How soon does Burnham officially launch his leadership bid? Will Wes Streeting move first? Will we get the contest Streeting says he is pushing for, or will he settle in return for a big job? Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.