Home Dear Jeremy: FE’s wishlist for 2024 budget
Colleges

We don’t need a school-style enrichment framework, we need one built for FE

In an age of social media anxiety and digital overload, enrichment shouldn't be a luxury – it’s how we prepare young people for real life. The FE sector gets this. Now it needs the backing to do it properly

In an age of social media anxiety and digital overload, enrichment shouldn't be a luxury – it’s how we prepare young people for real life. The FE sector gets this. Now it needs the backing to do it properly

Lisa Humphries

Chair of the National Association of Student Services Managers (NAMSS)

7 Nov 2025, 6:02

facebook linkedin
See discussion

As people from all education settings scrambled through the pages of the newly published curriculum and assessment review this week, I was delighted to find words like “mandatory Enrichment”,  “strengthen guidance” and “promote effective practice” in the 16-19 section .

Across our settings there are amazing examples of enrichment and personal development opportunities available and a wealth of evidence supporting the positive impact these activities have.  However, the CAR report rightly highlights the “inconsistent” approach to enrichment in the post 16 sector and that non qualification development is variable between colleges.

As a sector we have always valued the additional activity and opportunities we can provide our students. In more recent years the study programme requirements and the 2019 education inspection framework both put emphasis on the importance of personal development which were welcomed by advocates of enrichment, like myself, who fundamentally believe these skills and knowledge development opportunities are essential to student success, retention and positive progression. In fact, I would personally go further and say that enrichment (in its broadest sense) is now essential to address the changing dynamics of the world, the impact of social media and our students’ confidence and wellbeing. It plays a vital moving forward in community cohesion and addressing division.

The CAR report states that the DfE’s expectations in this area have been “deliberately broad” in the past to allow flexibility. But that leads to significant variations in student experience, something we have seen in our NAMSS work supporting the student engagement practitioner network (SEPN).  This network was formed to connect college enrichment staff, who are often unique in their roles, with other likeminded individuals and share ideas for engagement.

We have found varying approaches across the sector. Some colleges strategically approach enrichment by providing budget and resources, quality assurance and tracking and recognising that enrichment happens in many forms. Others are still operating a minimal offer, with limited funding and without the ability to acknowledge the skill development contribution that enrichment makes.

As a sector, we are constantly juggling funding demands and ensuring that we have the right resources to deliver on our programmes. Many college leaders would love to focus more on enrichment but simply have too prioritise other things.

But when you take a strategic and holistic view to the development of students in any college, you will reap countless rewards from improvements in attendance and engagement to more students progressing positively. More than that, when you develop these skills in students and encourage staff to support this as well, you enhance your whole college community. You improve student outcomes, and make your organisation’s culture more vibrant.

The big question now is what this will look like moving forward, and whether we can meet expectations set out for us. The DfE’s response to the CAR discusses extending their current work on a schools’ enrichment framework to FE settings, which is where I get a little nervous.  How many times has a framework originally developed for schools really been fit for purpose in FE?

Schools and colleges operate in very different ways. Enrichment and personal development in colleges is vastly different to schools and any framework for colleges needs to recognise us as a sector and the significant impact we can have on our student’s growth and development to become active global citizens.

The fight for our young people is on in the UK, we need to reskill them to harness the benefits technology brings, whilst also giving them real life skills outside the online world for work, life and wellbeing. Enrichment has the power to make a huge difference to our college and local communities. But let’s watch this space to see if the framework and support (financial or otherwise) allows us to ensure a consistent and impactful approach to enrichment across FE.

Latest education roles from

Chief Financial Officer – Lighthouse Learning Trust

Chief Financial Officer – Lighthouse Learning Trust

FEA

View job
Chief Financial and Operations Officer

Chief Financial and Operations Officer

Tenax Schools Trust

View job
Managers (FE)

Managers (FE)

Click

View job
Executive Director of Finance – Moulton College

Executive Director of Finance – Moulton College

FEA

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Funding Is Flowing, Demand Is Rising — It’s Time for FE to Deliver on Green Skills

As the UK races toward net zero, the government says it wants to back 2 million green jobs by...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Helping every learner use AI responsibly

AI didn’t wait to be invited into the classroom. It burst in mid-lesson. Across UK colleges, learners are already...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Supporting the UK’s Transport Decarbonisation Plan Through Skills

The UK Government’s Decarbonising Transport: A Better, Greener Britain strategy sets a legally binding path towards a net-zero transport...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Project power: ASDAN expands its qualifications portfolio

From 2026, ASDAN’s planned Foundation and Higher Project Qualifications will sit alongside its Extended Project Qualification[CM1] , creating a complete...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Colleges

Brooklands can stand alone, says FE Commissioner

Decision ends 6 years of direct oversight for the college

Billy Camden

Colleges

‘£379m’ in college capital cash will return to Treasury via ‘penalising’ VAT rules

Academies were granted VAT exemptions in 2011

Josh Mellor

Colleges

DfE names FE teacher training taskforce members

Wigan and Leigh College principal Anna Dawe will chair the group

Billy Camden

Colleges

Governors Havant a clue about college’s finances going South

FE Commissioner reveals financial crisis at Hampshire college came 'out of the blue' for board members

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *