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24 April 2026

Vocational reform will only work if people trust it

New qualifications promise parity with A Levels – but we need to ensure high standards from the start
Catherine Large Guest Contributor

Executive director of policy, Ofqual

4 min read
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Qualifications open doors for young people – but only as far as society and employers recognise their value. That is why getting them right carries such high stakes, and why changes to post-16 vocational and technical qualifications should be viewed in the context of those who take them and those who accept them. They need to be understood and they need to be trusted.

Vocational qualifications are valued by students, colleges and employers. But they have lacked the national elements – the common content and grading scales – that give GCSEs and A Levels their universal recognition. The upcoming post-16 qualification reforms are the opportunity to build that in from the ground up.

This reform programme is the most significant attempt to address this imbalance in vocational qualifications in a generation. Following the curriculum and assessment review and the skills white paper, three new types of qualification are being introduced by the Department for Education (DfE): V Levels at level 3, and foundation certificates and occupational certificates at level 2.

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