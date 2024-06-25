Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
University-run apprenticeship firm back in Ofsted’s ‘good’ books

The provider was judged 'inadequate' just 14 months ago

The provider was judged 'inadequate' just 14 months ago

25 Jun 2024, 12:28

A university-run apprenticeship provider has jumped up to ‘good’, just over a year after it was dealt Ofsted’s lowest possible grade.

Alliance Learning was allowed to keep its apprenticeship contract by government after being hit with an ‘inadequate’ in April 2023, mostly down to safeguarding concerns.

Shortly after the damaging report the University of Bolton, which owns Alliance Learning, parachuted in one of its deans, Gill Waugh, to become its new chief executive.

Ofsted yesterday published a follow-up full inspection report that judged Alliance Learning as ‘good’ in all areas. Inspectors found previous issues, including “systemically weak” recording and monitoring of safeguarding referrals, as well as staffing disruption and poor off-the-job training, had been rectified.

Waugh said the turnaround is a “huge achievement for us”.

“The grade is testament to the relationship between Alliance Learning and employers and the contribution and commitment of our apprentices,” she added.

“I would like to thank all colleagues for their hard work and determination in ensuring this improvement in our grade.”

Alliance Learning opened as a training provider 40 years ago and joined the University of Bolton group in 2020. 

After the firm’s grade four last year, Bolton College principal Bill Webster and executive director for HR and estates, Jane Marsh, were also both drafted in to join Alliance’s board.

At the time of its most recent inspection, the provider had 304 apprentices mostly aged 16 to 18 studying apprenticeships in engineering, administration and business management between levels 2 to 7.

Inspectors found that apprentices “benefit from well-equipped workshops, tools and resources” that replicate those used in industry, and are “very well supported by tutors who are responsive to their needs and approachable”.

Apprentices also develop “professional, work-ready behaviours and demonstrate positive attitudes to their learning” and “most” now “benefit from a varied personal development programme relevant to their apprenticeship and life experiences”.

Ofsted also confirmed apprentices now feel safe and know how to report any concerns they may have.

Tutors were praised as “subject experts with significant industry experience” who use their expertise to help apprentices understand how theory relates to practice.

And leaders were lauded for a “clear vision” for the curriculums they offer, using their expertise in engineering and business management to provide apprentices with the training they need to be successful at work. “Leaders design ambitious curriculums that meet the needs of employers, apprentices and their industry sectors,” the report added.

Caroline Cowburn, chair of the Alliance Learning board, said: “I am incredibly proud of the team. This Ofsted grade recognises the work of the team following and the dedication of the staff to ensure that we have continuous quality improvement for our apprentices.”

