London college appoints CEO after predecessor suddenly resigns

Neil Coker takes the permanent principal post amid senior leader recruitment spree

Neil Coker takes the permanent principal post amid senior leader recruitment spree

27 Jun 2024, 15:45

27 Jun 2024, 15:45

A London college has appointed a new chief executive after the former incumbent suddenly stepped down mid-year – and as governors embark on a shake-up of its senior leadership team.

Darren Mepham resigned from Barnet and Southgate College in January after five years at the helm.

His deputy Neil Coker has led the college since as interim chief executive as a recruitment search was quickly launched. The college this week announced that Coker will take over on a permanent basis.

Mepham joined Barnet and Southgate in 2019 soon after it was handed a grade 3 Ofsted rating. The college got back to a ‘good’ rating in 2022, and its latest accounts show a healthy financial position, recording an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) of 10.93 per cent of income.

Board minutes in October and December last year gave no indication that Mepham intended to stand down in the new year.

He started a new post this week as chief executive of the Mayor of London’s Office for Police and Crime. 

He told FE Week: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time with Barnet and Southgate College and am proud to have been part of the team that moved us out of ‘requires improvement’. My best wishes to Neil and the board on the next steps and to the whole team of staff there who have achieved so much.”

Coker has more than 30 years’ experience in FE, becoming the deputy chief executive of Barnet and Southgate in 2019.  

“I am extremely honoured and proud to have the opportunity to continue to work with the amazing and talented staff across Barnet and Southgate College as we build on the success of the last few years,” he said.

Adam Goldstein,  the chair of governors, added: “Neil has made a huge contribution to the college already as our deputy CEO and is clearly ready to step up and lead the organisation in the coming years.”

Barnet and Southgate is on the verge of a shake-up with an upcoming strategy for 2030. It is recruiting for three roles in its leadership team: deputy principal for quality and student experience, chief operating officer and chief finance officer.

The current senior leadership team is made up of Coker and Tracey McIntosh, the executive director of employer partnerships, following the resignation of the college’s director of corporate services Mark Sellis last August.

“Neil and the board share an ambitious vision for the future of the college and its students, and we are collectively focused on delivering our exciting new strategy from now to 2030,” Goldstein said.

