UCU puts 77 colleges on notice over pay and workloads

Principals have until October 3 to agree a 10 per cent pay award or face formal trade disputes

Principals have until October 3 to agree a 10 per cent pay award or face formal trade disputes

Principals of 77 colleges have been warned they face formal trade disputes with their teachers unless they agree to pay and workload demands by the end of next week.

The University and College Union (UCU) wrote to the principals of 77 colleges on Friday demanding a 10 per cent or £3,000 pay rise for their members, a statement in support of binding national bargaining and actions to tackle high workload.

The letter, seen by FE Week, gives colleges until 10am on Friday, October 3, to agree or face a formal declaration of a trade dispute.

The threat follows the Association of Colleges’ (AoC) recommendation last week that colleges offer their staff a 4 per cent pay award in 2025/26. But AoC admitted “many” colleges would struggle to afford it.

Recent funding increases for colleges have been routed through 16-19 funding streams, so colleges that focus on adult education and/or apprenticeships will see little, if any, extra cash.

Unlike in schools, colleges set their own pay awards, and the AoC’s annual recommendation is non-binding. The 4 per cent recommendation matches the agreed pay award for school teachers, therefore maintaining the pay gap between the sectors rather than closing it.

In its letter, UCU said: “It is unacceptable that, following years of pay restraint, UCU members should be expected to continue to see falls in the real value of their pay, must manage excessive workloads and suffer the consequences of failed national bargaining arrangements.”

The union restated its pay claim from April, demanding the 77 colleges agree to a 10 per cent pay award, or £3,000, whichever is greater.

Colleges should also commit to “meaningful action on workload,” including nationally agreed limits on teaching hours, class sizes, and evening and weekend work, alongside commitments to recruit more support staff and set boundaries around when staff can be contacted outside of working hours.

The union warned that unless colleges also commit publicly to binding national pay bargaining, “the dispute will commence and continue until resolved to UCU’s satisfaction”.

Autumn of discontent

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said last week: “College leaders now have a clear choice; make a serious offer or the sector will be hit hard with industrial action this autumn.”

When announcing its 4 per cent recommendation, the AoC urged unions to join a “united” campaign for “sustained investment” in adult education.

Gerry McDonald, AoC employment policy group chair and CEO of New City College, said: “We understand that many colleges will find it challenging to meet our recommendation, particularly where they have large numbers of adult learners and apprentices. Sustained investment is essential if we are to meet our aspiration for an appropriately rewarded workforce.”