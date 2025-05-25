UCU members greenlight national strike ballot

Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Further education members of the University and College Union (UCU) have voted for a national ballot on strike action against low pay at its annual agenda-setting conference.

UCU members came together this weekend for the annual congress in Liverpool and voted to bring college branches across England together to launch a ballot for strike action this Autumn.

This means that the union will start to coordinate with each branch to consult on a disaggregated nationwide ballot following the upcoming spending review.

Paul Bridge, UCU’s head of further education, said: “Coordination is going to be essential if we are going to win a new deal for FE, it can’t just be driven from the head office”.

If teachers vote to strike, it could mean one of the first national strikes in the FE sector in well over a decade.

Congress took place just days after the government announced £190 million for 16-19 education this September.

But UCU members were not convinced of the material benefits of the funding on teaching staff in colleges, saying that it could well result in just a 2 per cent pay award, below the government’s deal for a 4 per cent pay rise for school teachers.

Motions by UCU branches from Bolton College, City of Bristol College, Merton College, South and City College Birmingham and Bradford College as well as the UCU FE committee all called for ballots on co-ordinated national industrial action.

Union members who argued against the motion said launching a ballot in September was “too soon” and that more time and strategy was needed before escalation.

All the motions passed and this summer will see branches engaging with members to build a campaign before preparing for a national ballot in September. UCU has already laid out a consultative ballot, closing on June 10.

Labour’s employment rights bill, currently in the House of Lords, seeks to remove the 50 per cent turnout threshold introduced by the Conservatives.

General secretary Jo Grady told delegates she was meeting chancellor Rachel Reeves next week to discuss education and vowed that FE funding will be part of her conversation.

She told delegates that “the time is now” to start making plans to escalate and taking the next steps to organise.

“The time is now to start escalating our campaigning, to start preparing, to start briefing branches, to getting all of our members in line, on message, clued up, educating each other. Because however many people we have at the beginning of a dispute, we want just as many at the end, really, we want more at the end,” she said.

“We are putting employers on notice that unless they come to the table with a decent offer, England wide strike action is on the cards,” she added in a statement about the motions passing.

Pay and deficit motions also passed

Other motions calling calling on UCU to up its campaign to close the teacher pay gap with schools, also passed.

It comes as UCU officials prepare to begin negotiations with the Association of Colleges next month. FE unions have demanded a 10 per cent pay rise in their annual pay claim for 2025-26.

UCU members also voted overwhelmingly to pass a motion that demanded FE college leaders stop using deficit budget an “an excuse” not to fund pay awards.

City and Islington College branch argued college management teams were pursuing “emotional blackmail” with the threat of redundancies if they were to enter deficits.

“Even if they are in deficit, so what? The government is in deficit, we are in deficit with our mortgages…” they said.

AI is here to stay, but staff need training

Elsewhere, Bolton College delegates convinced union colleagues to vote in favour for a motion calling for training and resources for teachers on “the alarming rise of inappropriate behaviour” due to students’ use of mobile phones and artificial intelligence.

“We need safeguards, we need training, we need policy,” proponents of the motion talked about recent cases of teachers having their images digitally altered to “get them fired”.

Additionally, a motion heard in a private session yesterday demanded that the union to “routinely” publish information it holds as if it were a public authority operating under Freedom of Information Act rules. However, FE Week understands that motion fell.

One comment

  1. Richard mcewan

    Clear vote for national action today.

    The next 10 years in further education cannot be like the last 10.

    We need funding, pay parity with schools, real action on workload, a proper binding national bargaining system and adult education restored.

    The eballot is open to Friday 20th June 5pm.

    Find your eballot in your email if you are a UCU member.

    Search: IMPORTANT: UCU New Deal for FE consultative ballot.

    Vote Yes. Join the union.

    25 May 2025 at 5:53 pm
