UCAS chief executive to stand down later this year

Clare Marchant will leave the organisation to lead the University of Gloucestershire

Higher education admissions body UCAS will soon be on the hunt for a new chief executive.

Clare Marchant, who has led UCAS since July 2017, will leave the role later this year to become the vice chancellor of the University of Gloucestershire.

UCAS said Marchant will remain in post during this year’s clearing period but won’t yet provide a firm departure date. The UCAS board will begin the search for a new chief executive “shortly”.

Trudy Norris-Grey, the chair of the UCAS board, said Marchant “leaves UCAS in an incredibly strong position” and paid tribute to Marchant’s role in expanding the support UCAS provides “to students making life-changing decisions.”

“While we are disappointed to see her leave UCAS, we are delighted that the higher education sector will continue to benefit from her skills and passion,” she said.

Earlier this year, it was announced that UCAS will expand its service to advertise apprenticeship vacancies in the autumn. From autumn 2024, the site will be expanded further to allow applicants to apply for apprenticeships alongside traditional degree applications.

And at the FE Week Annual Apprenticeship this year, Marchant said a team was working on introducing UCAS tariff points for apprenticeships by the end of 2023.

Marchant at AAC

On leaving UCAS, Marchant said: “Leading the team at UCAS has been a privilege and a joy. I am most proud of the huge strides forward it has made in increasing the number of students supported each year, particularly those from the most disadvantaged backgrounds.

“During my time at UCAS, I have worked closely with vice-chancellors from across the UK in our shared mission of supporting students taking their next step in education and training. I am therefore excited to help thousands of students do exactly this at the University of Gloucestershire.”

Marchant succeeds Stephen Marston, who retires as vice chancellor at the University of Gloucestershire at the end of July.