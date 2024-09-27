Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Tributes to former East Durham College principal

Colleagues have praised her for championing further education

27 Sep 2024, 9:36

Tributes have been paid to a “respected and selfless” former principal of East Durham College who has died after a short illness aged 53.

Mother-of-two Suzanne Duncan led the college for 12 years until her retirement in August this year.

East Durham College said it “owes a lot” to Duncan for growing its curriculum offer, working with the local community and overseeing significant investment across college campuses.

A spokesperson said: “Suzanne was a respected and selfless leader who fundamentally cared about learners and the transformational difference FE can make to their lives.

“She always challenged herself and her team to ensure that learners were always at the heart of all decision-making.

“The college cannot emphasise enough how much we owe to her as a great champion for this college, the FE sector and the North East.”

Suzanne leaves behind husband Steve and two children, Benjamin and Lucas.

Brenda McLeish, a friend for 20 years and chief executive of Learning Curve Group, said the two met at East Durham College two decades ago, when Duncan taught travel and tourism.

“She taught me everything I know about quality and curriculum and was a driving force around creating the best quality experiences for learners,” McLeish said.

“She was a formidable leader who knew the sector inside out.

“We quickly became friends. She was funny, intelligent, caring, supportive and the biggest cheerleader always in my corner.”

A friend, Gail Crossman, said Duncan was a “vivacious character” who left a positive impact on everyone she met.

She added: “Her passion for quality and education was so influential and it certainly shone a light on a path I was destined to take.

“After meeting over 20 years ago and thinking, ‘who is this person with a big smile, fabulous shoes and a handbag collection like no other?’ we became the very best of friends.

“I will miss you my darling and I promise you, Suzanne, I will never put my designer handbag on the floor.”

Chris Nicholls, area director for the North East and Yorkshire and Humber at the Association of Colleges, said Duncan was a “committed” leader.

He added: “Her drive and enthusiasm for the region was clear for all to see.

“Suzanne’s passing is a huge loss and she will be greatly missed. Her legacy will live on through the colleges that she served.”

