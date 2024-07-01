Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Apprenticeships

Training giant BPP to go on sale

Private equity owners looking for bids in the region of £2.5bn, according to reports

Private equity owners looking for bids in the region of £2.5bn, according to reports

1 Jul 2024, 12:30

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A private equity firm is looking to sell training giant BPP for a reported £2.5 billion.

TDR Capital bought the professional training business for less than £700 million three years ago and has since bolstered the group by acquiring digital apprenticeship providers Estio Training and Firebrand.

London-based TDR, which also backs companies like Asda and David Lloyd, has now appointed bankers from Houlihan Lokey and Morgan Stanley to auction off BPP, FE Week understands.

The Sunday Times, which first reported the plan and quoted the £2.5 billion price tag, said the sale is expected to start after the summer.

BPP trains tens of thousands of people in the UK and abroad each year in a mix of commercial and publicly-funded training courses in areas such as law, accountancy and digital marketing.

It is one of England’s largest apprenticeship providers, ranking in the top five companies that earned the most from the levy in 2021/22 when it received more than £36 million. 

Last year, in 2022/23, the BPP group recorded almost 10,000 apprenticeship starts. Most apprentices are on the level 7 accountancy and taxation professional programme.

After taking over Estio Training, BPP appointed current Association of Employment and Learning Providers’ chair Nichola Hay as its director of apprenticeship strategy and policy.

BPP, which also runs a law school called BPP University, was founded in 1976. It was bought by Vanta Education in 2009 until TDR acquired the business in 2021.

Last year, BPP also acquired the Digital Marketing Institute training company, and this year it bought Buttercups Training, which offers programmes for pharmacists and hospital support staff.

TDR Capital and BPP declined to comment.

Latest education roles from

Computing Lecturer – Esports Specialism (Part Time)

Computing Lecturer – Esports Specialism (Part Time)

Bradford College

View job
Ophthalmics Lecturer

Ophthalmics Lecturer

Bradford College

View job
Food and Textiles Technician

Food and Textiles Technician

The Chalk Hills Academy - Part of the Shared Learning Trust

View job
Assistant Head of Year

Assistant Head of Year

The Stockwood Park Academy

View job
Head of Langdon College (London)

Head of Langdon College (London)

Kisharon Langdon

View job
Apprentice Development Leader

Apprentice Development Leader

GP Strategies

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

#GE2024: Listen now as Let’s Go Further outlines the FE and skills priorities facing our new government

The Skills and Education Group podcast, Let’s Go Further, aims to challenge the way we all think about skills...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, colleges and schools can be confident that learners...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Why we’re backing our UK skills ‘Olympians’ (and why you should too)

This August, teams from over 200 nations will gather to compete in the sticky heat of the Paris summer...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Is your organisation prepared for a major incident?

We live in an unpredictable world where an unforeseen incident or environmental event could disrupt a Further Education (FE)...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Apprenticeships

AELP conference 2024: Insights from ex-minister and new CEO

FE Week rounds up some of the key speeches

FE Week Reporter

Apprenticeships, Ofsted

University-run apprenticeship firm back in Ofsted’s ‘good’ books

The provider was judged 'inadequate' just 14 months ago

Billy Camden

Apprenticeships, Long read
Long read

The robots have already marched into apprenticeships

AI tools could save training providers big bucks and improve quality. But at what cost?

Jessica Hill

Apprenticeships, Election 2024

Election 2024: Apprenticeships top of education priority list

But poll suggests support for Conservative and Labour plans for apprenticeships have limited backing

Josh Mellor

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *