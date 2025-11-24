Training across borders works but we risk missing the boat

Transnational education could be a powerful tool for exporting UK expertise and expanding access to quality training, but our TVET sector isn’t taking advantage

Transnational education (TNE), traditionally described as education delivered by an institution in one country to learners based in another, has emerged as a powerful model to support internationalisation, access and quality in education. And significant progress has been made in applying TNE in higher education.

But its role and potential in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) remains underexplored.

This is a missed opportunity; TVET has long been central to preparing people for work, entrepreneurship, and lifelong learning.

Across the world, effective skills systems underpin inclusive growth and resilience, especially as societies face rapid technological, environmental and demographic transitions.

Recognising this gap, the British Council commissioned the Edge Foundation, in partnership with the Association of Colleges, to conduct new research Global Skills Partnerships: Exploring Transnational Education in TVET to explore the relevance, impact and models of TNE in TVET, and its potential to contribute to national development and global skills agendas.

Why TNE in TVET matters

The report highlights that TNE in TVET can deliver transformative benefits at multiple levels.

For learners, it expands access to internationally recognised, high-quality training opportunities without the financial burden of studying overseas.

For host countries, it supports improvement of TVET systems, enhances institutional capacity, modernises pedagogy and aligns training provision with national priorities.

For UK providers, it creates opportunities for collaboration, diversification of income and strengthened global engagement, extending the reach and influence of the UK’s technical education expertise.

The research shows that TNE in TVET is delivered through a variety of adaptable models, which often differ from conventional approaches.

Examples include franchise partnerships in hospitality and engineering, as well as co-developed programmes responding to emerging skills needs in renewable energy, health, and social care.

The UK’s FE providers have built strong partnerships with countries across the world, from China and Saudi Arabia to Morocco .

Innovative delivery models, such as blended learning, “flying faculty” arrangements and train-the-trainer approaches, reflect the flexibility and creativity of UK FE and skills providers in adapting to different contexts and markets.

However, the research also acknowledges key challenges. Funding constraints, complex regulatory frameworks and staffing shortages can limit the scalability of TNE in TVET. Sustainable partnerships depend on shared understanding, context-sensitive design, and mutual benefit between home and host institutions.

A moment of opportunity

The demand for TVET has never been stronger. Employers worldwide face acute skills shortages, while young people seek practical, employment-focused education.

Advances in digital technology are making new models of international delivery possible, from micro-credentials to immersive online training.

Although the UK is widely recognised for its expertise in technical and vocational education, only a small number of colleges deliver transnational education.

The report highlights some excellent case studies from colleges across the four nations of the UK that are ahead of the curve in terms of TNE provision, including Cardiff and Vale College, City of Glasgow College and Lincoln College Group .

With the right policy support, the TVET sector could expand its TNE offerings, creating greater opportunities and benefits for learners both in the UK and internationally. By increasing international engagement, UK institutions could play a more active role in shaping global skills ecosystems while strengthening their own practice through cross-border collaboration and knowledge exchange.

The British Council’s role

The British Council, as the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, provides research, insights and platforms that can inform discussions around TNE in TVET.

Through initiatives such as Going Global Partnerships, it facilitates evidence gathering and dialogue that may help institutions and policymakers explore international collaboration and innovation in TVET.

The opportunity presented by TNE in TVET is significant and this research is just the opening chapter.

It calls on policymakers, institutions and partners to engage in a collective effort to build frameworks that enable sustainable TNE in TVET, to invest in international capacity-building, and to champion the role of vocational education in tackling shared global challenges.