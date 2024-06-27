A Lincolnshire sixth-form college’s Ofsted rating has been upgraded to ‘outstanding’ for the first time.

Franklin College in Grimsby has more than 1,600 students aged 16 to 18 and a further 370 students on adult learning courses.

Following an inspection in May this year, Ofsted gave the college top marks in all areas, praising its teaching quality and engagement with local skills needs. Its previous inspection in 2018 resulted in a ‘good’ judgment.

This time around, inspectors said adult learners experienced a “rich range” of learning and training activities.

“Their studies help adult learners to live fuller lives, socially, educationally and economically.”

The college’s campus atmosphere was also “warm, friendly and inclusive” with “high levels of respect” from students.

Peter Kennedy, Franklin College’s executive principal and chief executive, who has been in post since 2018, said the Ofsted grade was a welcome recognition of the “amazing college”.

“I really could not be prouder to have been a part of our journey.”

In its report, Ofsted said leaders engaged “very well” on local skills needs, inviting local employers in to meet students and contributing to developing the local skills improvement plan.

The college ensured it had a “coherent” local offer through close collaboration with other educational leaders, including for those at risk of not being in education, employment or training.

To ensure improvement, staff “carefully monitor” student performance through review booklets, as well as checking the quality of their own teaching.

Teachers were “very experienced well-qualified” and were offered a “highly relevant” professional development programme.

Lessons were “interesting and informative”, taught in a way that consolidated learning and transferred key concepts to long-term memory.

High-needs students were supported “very well” through specialist resources, including digi-pens, overlays and coloured paper.

Franklin College’s pre-entry English programme was also praised for helping to tackle low levels of literacy in the communities it served.