The new Prison Education Service promised reform, but shrinking curriculums risk undoing progress. Enterprise education could be the key to real rehabilitation, helping people not just find work but create it

The new Prison Education Service promised reform, but shrinking curriculums risk undoing progress. Enterprise education could be the key to real rehabilitation, helping people not just find work but create it

This October, the Ministry of Justice launched the new Prison Education Service (PES) contracts. On paper it’s a fresh start, promising consistency across regions. But in a number of prisons the curriculum has shrunk back to core subjects – English, maths and a few vocational options.

Across the North West where I primarily work, education staff numbers are down by around 15-20 per cent. The official line is that funding is unchanged. But the reality is there’s fewer opportunities and less time out of the cells for purposeful learning.

Enterprise learning changes lives

When people hear the words “enterprise education”, they often think of start-ups and business plans. But in prisons it’s much broader.

Our social enterprise works with prisons, probation and FE partners to help people with convictions build skills, confidence and enterprise for life after custody.

We find that enterprise learning teaches people to solve problems, take initiative and work well with others – the same qualities that employers look for and that help people rebuild their lives.

I’ve seen learners who, after planning a small project and managing setbacks, gain real confidence. They communicate better, take pride in their work and start thinking about building a future for themselves and their families.

Education already reduces re-offending; enterprise education goes further by helping people see their own value and potential. Research in 2018 conducted for the Ministry of Justice found that people who participated in education whilst in prison were less likely to re-offend within 12 months of release than those who had not.

Digital helps, but people matter

There’s growing interest in digital and in-cell learning. Used well, it allows flexible study and keeps learning going during lockdowns or staff shortages.

But it can’t replace human contact. Behind a cell door, learning becomes lonely and abstract. What truly changes people is the interaction, encouragement from tutors, feedback from peers and the example of mentors who’ve been there themselves.

Why VCSE partners are vital

This is where voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) organisations can make a real difference.

We’re small, flexible and close to the people we support. We bring lived experience, credibility and local links that complement what FE providers deliver. Colleges have structure and accreditation; VCSE partners add innovation and continuity after release.

At Entrepreneurs Unlocked, we work with education providers, probation and employers to deliver enterprise and employability programmes that build resilience, problem-solving skills and confidence. Learners finish with practical plans for work or self-employment, and a belief that they can succeed.

John’s story

Enterprise training in prison helped John to complete qualifications provided by SFEDI (the awarding organising for entrepreneurial qualifications). He accessed our support whilst in custody and post release to help him launch a social enterprise, Elite Tennis and Sports Programme CIC. This gave him the skills and knowledge to match his entrepreneurial talent to launch with confidence.

Peer role-models inspire

One of our most successful initiatives is the Ambassador Programme, which trains former prisoners to mentor new enterprise participants. Ambassadors share their own journeys, helping others to stay engaged and hopeful. In the last year they have inspired over 300 people with their stories.

The results are powerful. Learners see proof that change is possible, and ambassadors develop leadership and communication skills of their own. It’s low-cost, scalable and the kind of innovation the new PES should be encouraging.

Enterprise doesn’t need to sit apart from vocational training; it should run through it. If someone’s learning bricklaying, we can also teach how to quote for jobs, manage costs and deal with customers. These lessons turn a trade into a livelihood.

The new education contracts could be an opportunity to rethink what learning in custody achieves. It shouldn’t just be about certificates but unlocking potential.

If we want rehabilitation to mean something, we need to prepare people not only to find work, but to create it. In 2022, an education select committee report found that “simply offering courses isn’t enough: what matters is relevance of the education [to employment/self-employment], continuity after release, support structures, and linking to opportunities”.

Enterprise education does exactly that and deserves to be at the heart of prison learning.