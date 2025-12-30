If the sector wants innovation, empathy and resilience, it must open the door to the leaders who think differently

Further Education leadership traditionally has been measured by numbers such as retention, achievement and Ofsted ratings. But now the sector is facing issues such as challenges from digital disruption to funding cut pressures, perhaps what we actually need in this sector is a different kind of leader. A leader who sees problems from unusual angles, questions the status quo and builds environments and teams where difference is valued.

In other words, FE needs neurodiverse leadership.

Why this matters

In the UK one in seven people are neurodiverse. Yet when it comes to FE leadership, those voices remain largely invisible. Neurodiverse learners are slowly starting to receive more inclusive teaching and adjustments. However, when it comes to decision-making tables, there is limited representation.

This is definitely a missed opportunity. Research has shown that neurodiverse leaders often excel in various areas such as creativity, pattern recognition and problem-solving. They also have a unique empathy for learners who feel invisible and excluded because they themselves have lived through similar obstacles themselves. I can vouch for this myself as an autistic leader; I tend to have more empathy for students and staff and can see problems in others which I faced. In sectors facing rapid change, these traits are not optional extras. They are essential for resilience and innovation. Research by Deloitte highlights that neurodiverse teams can be 30 percent more productive in some tasks, particularly those requiring creativity and pattern recognition. Similarly, Made By Dyslexia estimates that one in five people are dyslexic, many of whom bring strong problem-solving and communication skills to leadership roles.

So why are there so few openly neurodiverse FE leaders?

Many fear that disclosing their diagnosis will potentially impact their selection.

Recruitment pipelines reward conformity rather than someone different, which filters out those who think or communicate in a way which maybe seen as non-traditional.

Workplace culture still favours narrow expectations of what leadership should look like, from networking events to rigid communication styles.

These barriers create a leadership pipeline that is far narrower than the talent available in our sector.

A CIPD report on neurodiversity at work found that traditional recruitment and promotion processes often filter out neurodiverse candidates because they emphasise conformity over potential. This means leadership pools across sectors, including education, are not reflecting the real diversity of the workforce.

What FE can do differently

If FE truly wants inclusion, it cannot stop just at classrooms. Leaders can create systems and environments that welcome and promote neurodiverse talent at every level.

Rethink recruitment. Job descriptions can list requirements that can often exclude neurodiverse applicants. Having a more flexible process such as task-based interviews or work trials, could surface talent that is missed by traditional methods. Mentorship and sponsorship. Neurodiverse staff should have access to mentoring and, crucially, senior sponsors who can advocate and push them as future leaders. CPD with inclusion built in. Leadership training must go beyond finance and strategy to include self-awareness, inclusive practice and different communication styles. Celebrating role models. FE needs to encourage more leaders to share their lived experience. This will encourage more young people that being a leader even with neurodiversity is possible.

I know the obstacles that I faced. I also understand the value of different thinking in leadership; The ability to spot patterns others may miss, to connect with learners who feel invisible and to challenge traditions. These should not be seen as weaknesses, but strengths. Harvard Business Review notes that neurodiverse leaders often demonstrate unique empathy and adaptability, qualities that are increasingly valued in complex and uncertain environments. This underlines why representation at leadership level matters as much as classroom inclusion.

A call to action

FE has talented neurodiverse professionals who could bring that same perspective. These professionals have the creativity and resilience which is needed to navigate times of rapid change. But without intentional change, these potential leaders will continue to be overlooked.

If FE wants to lead on inclusion, it must practice what it teaches. That means creating opening leadership pathways to neurodiverse leaders, assessing recruitment, and building cultures and environments where difference is not hidden but valued.

The sector cannot afford to waste talent. The future of FE depends on leaders who can think outside of the box.