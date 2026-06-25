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26 June 2026

Three things Andy Burnham must do for colleges first

A new PM brings a rare chance to reset post-16 education. These are the reforms that simply cannot wait
James Kewin Guest Contributor

Deputy chief executive of the Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA)

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Well, here we go again. The country is set for its seventh prime minister in ten years, with Andy Burnham almost certain to take office next month. Understandably, there is widespread speculation about what a Burnham government would mean for education and 101 other issues.

So much to do, so little time. With an election due before 2029, the new administration will have to prioritise the areas it wants to change while also ensuring that change is delivered quickly.

What is that likely to mean for 16 to 19 education? As FE Week summarised last week, Burnham both understands and values the sector. He was also a supporter of the #ProtectStudentChoice campaign and has worked hard to raise the status of post-16 education.

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