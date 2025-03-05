Third ‘outstanding’ for London Catholic sixth form college

A London-based catholic sixth form college has received its third grade one rating from Ofsted for “outstanding” exam results and pushing students to achieve “far beyond” the basics.

St Dominic’s Sixth Form College was awarded top marks in all categories for the third time in a report published today after landing the accolade in 2022 and 2008.

The beaming report found the college’s ambitious curriculum results in “outstanding” outcomes in exams, leading to most students continuing to university.

St Dominic’s in Harrow, north-west London is a Roman Catholic designated college. During its January 14 to 17 inspection, the college had 1,475 students enrolled mostly on A-Level courses. Fewer than 10 students with high needs were enrolled at the college.

Inspectors said students flourish in a college community where differences are “celebrated” while practicing the Christian ethos of care, kindness and integrity.

Students from a range of backgrounds, including from LGBTQ+ communities, feel “welcomed and accepted for who they are” from day one at college, inspectors found.

The report also said many students achieve grade B or better in their A-level examinations and progress to the university or job of their choice.

Inspectors were impressed with the ambitious curriculum that demonstrates the college’s “high expectations and vision” for all students to achieve their highest potential.

“They ensure students take advantage of outstanding opportunities to expand their knowledge far beyond the basics of their qualifications,” the report said.

Andrew Parkin, principal of St Dominic’s, told FE Week he was delighted by the news.

“I’m very, very proud of the students and I’m very proud of my staff. I have a superb staff team, and I couldn’t want anything better from them.”

Parkin added: “We’ve got really strong teaching, and the students work hard. The students are really committed to their own academic development, and they’re ambitious. There’s an element of competition among them, which helps them.”

Students are also encouraged to take part in external competitions and practice their skills in group projects, such as mock trials for A-level law students.

“This enables students to develop important skills they need for future employment such as oracy, critical thinking, confidence and working collaboratively,” inspectors said.

As a result, students are “fully prepared” for university or apprenticeships that they progress onto.

Ofsted also found the college made a “strong” contribution to meeting local skills needs.

They said St Dominic’s established “meaningful and highly effective” relationships with West London Business, North West London Chamber of Commerce and neighbouring education organisations.

The college involves stakeholders in workshops and workplace projects, helping students to develop skills needed by employers.

For learners with special educational needs, the watchdog found the college provides “outstanding support” to them.

High needs learners are very involved in the college community as well. They manage the college’s popular law society, which helps them to develop friendships with others who have similar interests.

Ofsted praised the college for instilling confidence in students with high needs and noted they were prepared for their next steps in education or employment.

The inspectorate also found “exceptional” oversight of the provision from leaders and managers, who use data effectively to spot low performing areas. Governors were also found to provide leaders with “excellent support and challenge”.