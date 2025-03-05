Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Ofsted

Third ‘outstanding’ for London Catholic sixth form college

St Dominic’s Sixth Form College awarded top marks for ‘outstanding’ progress from students

St Dominic’s Sixth Form College awarded top marks for ‘outstanding’ progress from students

5 Mar 2025, 17:12

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A London-based catholic sixth form college has received its third grade one rating from Ofsted for “outstanding” exam results and pushing students to achieve “far beyond” the basics.

St Dominic’s Sixth Form College was awarded top marks in all categories for the third time in a report published today after landing the accolade in 2022 and 2008.

The beaming report found the college’s ambitious curriculum results in “outstanding” outcomes in exams, leading to most students continuing to university.

St Dominic’s in Harrow, north-west London is a Roman Catholic designated college. During its January 14 to 17 inspection, the college had 1,475 students enrolled mostly on A-Level courses. Fewer than 10 students with high needs were enrolled at the college.

Inspectors said students flourish in a college community where differences are “celebrated” while practicing the Christian ethos of care, kindness and integrity. 

Students from a range of backgrounds, including from LGBTQ+ communities, feel “welcomed and accepted for who they are” from day one at college, inspectors found.

The report also said many students achieve grade B or better in their A-level examinations and progress to the university or job of their choice.

Inspectors were impressed with the ambitious curriculum that demonstrates the college’s “high expectations and vision” for all students to achieve their highest potential.

“They ensure students take advantage of outstanding opportunities to expand their knowledge far beyond the basics of their qualifications,” the report said.

Andrew Parkin, principal of St Dominic’s, told FE Week he was delighted by the news.

“I’m very, very proud of the students and I’m very proud of my staff. I have a superb staff team, and I couldn’t want anything better from them.”

Parkin added: “We’ve got really strong teaching, and the students work hard. The students are really committed to their own academic development, and they’re ambitious. There’s an element of competition among them, which helps them.”

Students are also encouraged to take part in external competitions and practice their skills in group projects, such as mock trials for A-level law students.

“This enables students to develop important skills they need for future employment such as oracy, critical thinking, confidence and working collaboratively,” inspectors said.

As a result, students are “fully prepared” for university or apprenticeships that they progress onto.

Ofsted also found the college made a “strong” contribution to meeting local skills needs.

They said St Dominic’s established “meaningful and highly effective” relationships with West London Business, North West London Chamber of Commerce and neighbouring education organisations.

The college involves stakeholders in workshops and workplace projects, helping students to develop skills needed by employers.

For learners with special educational needs, the watchdog found the college provides “outstanding support” to them.

High needs learners are very involved in the college community as well. They manage the college’s popular law society, which helps them to develop friendships with others who have similar interests. 

Ofsted praised the college for instilling confidence in students with high needs and noted they were prepared for their next steps in education or employment.  

The inspectorate also found “exceptional” oversight of the provision from leaders and managers, who use data effectively to spot low performing areas. Governors were also found to provide leaders with “excellent support and challenge”.

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Keeping it real – enriching T Level teaching with Industry Insights

T Level teachers across all subjects are getting invaluable support from the Education and Training Foundation’s (ETF) Industry Insights...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The Role of Further Education Colleges in Bridging the UK’s Digital Skills Gap 

In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, the UK faces a pressing challenge: a significant shortage of digital skills within...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Apprenticeships are for life, not just National Apprenticeship Week

National Apprenticeship Week is one of the awareness events that we all mark in our calendars. It’s a hive...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Functional Skills reimagined: Drive success in English & Mathematics with modern qualifications.

In today’s educational landscape, supporting learners with essential English and maths skills goes beyond traditional teaching. It’s about providing...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Ofsted

‘Outstanding’ grade upheld for engineering ITP

Herefordshire and Worcestershire Group Training Association Limited receives top marks for the second time in a row

Anviksha Patel

Colleges, Ofsted

Joyce quits Ofsted for college leadership role

The watchdog's FE chief is 'delighted' to join a midlands college leadership team in the summer

Shane Chowen

Ofsted

Car-crash Ofsted report for motor industry trainer

New owners got the Ofsted call nearly two months after taking over online apprenticeship provider

Anviksha Patel

Ofsted

Ofsted to trial inspection proposals with 240 ‘visits’

Watchdog sets out plans to test its proposed approach to inspection

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *