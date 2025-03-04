Mayor launches £100 per week payments for net zero students

One principal said the scheme has create 'quite the buzz'

Weekly payments of £100 have been made available to over 100 students in the north east to incentivise in net zero skills courses.

A £1 million ‘net zero industry scholarship’ has been launched by Tees Valley Combined Authority. It will offer term-time weekly payments of £100 to up to 141 students who train in industrial skills at local colleges and training providers from September.

Funding will be available to students aged 16 or above who study priority skills, including welding, instrumentation, pipefitting, electrical engineering and civil operations.

Adult learners looking to change careers or upskill are also encouraged to apply.

The scholarship, which is initially funded for one year, is financed by businesses Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power) and Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) and is being promoted and coordinated by Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA), which has devolved control of adult skills policy locally.

Last year, Basildon Council announced an “education essentials grant” funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund that will pay £360 to up to 360 students to help them stay in further education.

Mark Lewis, NZT Power and NEP construction manager, said: “Construction of Net Zero Teesside Power and the Northern Endurance Partnership will require thousands of skilled workers.

“Along with our construction partner Balfour Beatty, we have worked closely with local colleges across the Tees Valley to design a net zero industry scholarship which will equip people from the region with the skills needed to secure the roles that are urgently required to drive the energy transition”.

The businesses are owned by a consortium of global gas corporations, including Equinor, BP and Shell, and are focused on exploiting new carbon dioxide “capture” technology.

Net Zero Teesside Power claims to be the “world’s first commercial scale gas-fired power station” that will capture carbon emissions and pump them into former oil and gasfields beneath the bed of the North Sea.

Northern Endurance Partnership will build and run the carbon capture, transport and storage technology.

Local training providers involved in the scheme include Education Training Collective, Redcar and Cleveland College, NETA Training Group, Middlesbrough College, Hartlepool College of Further Education and Darlington College.

Each has a limited number of scholarships available per subject. For example, there are 36 available at Middlesbrough College; 24 for instrument tech and 12 for electrical.

Zoe Lewis, principal and CEO of Middlesbrough College, told the BBC the scholarships have “created quite a buzz” towards “rapidly expanding number of opportunities in the renewable and low-carbon energy sector right on their doorstep”.

Students have to apply for scholarships directly with their training provider.

Mayor of TVCA Ben Houchen said: “With billions of pounds of investment coming into our clean energy industry, we need a workforce that is ready to meet demand.

“The Tees Valley industry scholarship will give people the training and support they need to secure well-paid, high-quality jobs right here on their doorstep.”