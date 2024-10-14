This Black History Month’s theme is ‘reclaiming narratives’ - so let's reclaim the crucial role of Black LGBTQ history-makers for both groups

As chair of BMET’s award-winning BAME network, I was fortunate to be given opportunities to contribute to the incredible journey that college was on as a pioneer in anti-racism, equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI).

That work has illuminated the sector. And as Black History Month begins, I’ve been reflecting on EDI’s importance, not just to FE as a sector but in conjuring up a true reflection of society, history and culture for our learners. There’s a long way to go on our journey to visibility and equality.

The key, as always, is to keep shedding light into hidden corners. And one realm of Black history that often goes unsung intersects and weaves in with another demographic of the EDI movement: the LGBTQIA+ community.

Being black and unapologetically LGBTQ in unison is an intricate and multifaceted identity. It gives one a unique perspective and lens through which to view society, culture and everyday life. And that perspective has fuelled individuals throughout history to face – and face down – gargantuan levels of persecution and adversity.

So who could you present to your learners an an example of Black LGBTQIA+ identity?

How about Marsha P. Johnson? Marsha “pay it no mind” Johnson was a self-identified drag queen and a prominent gay liberation activist. Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, she became infamous in New York City’s gay art scene from the 1960s to the 1990s.

She was a veteran of the Stonewall riots. In fact, many say she helped start the riot on June 28, 1969.

The Stonewall riots is a name given to LGBTQIA+ outcry in response to a violent police raid that took place in the early morning hours of that fateful day at the Stonewall Inn.

The inn was a safe haven for marginalised people more broadly, but particularly for LGBTQ individuals who were not easily able to conceal their sexual orientation or gender identity. These included effeminate gay men, unconventionally less feminine lesbians, transgender people and homeless youth who were shunned by middle America.

It is a multifaceted identity with a unique perspective

At the same time as the LBTQIA+ community faced this normalised persecution, the civil rights movements was very active in the US. That activity influenced the riot that followed the raid.

So it was Black Americans standing up to systemic racism that influenced the LGBTQ movement to take the direction it took, with individuals like Martha P Johnson at the forefront.

The riots took place over a week, but they were only the start of a new and more effective phase of the gay rights movement.

In their wake, activist groups were quickly formed who endeavoured to create safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ people.

Johnson became an active member of many of these groups, such as the Gay Liberation Front (GLF) that fought for the protection and sexual liberation of all people.

Knowing the hardships of living on the streets, she also co-founded Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries (STAR) with GLF member, Sylvia Rivera. STAR provided homeless transgender individuals with shelter and community.

The first Pride march took place on June 28 1970 in New York. And today, Pride events are held annually around the world to commemorate the change that came about after the Stonewall riots – an event that triggered in large part by a Black trans woman deciding to take a stand against white middle class hetero normativity.

Martha P Johnson fought for the privileges that many white LGBTQ people enjoy today, but are still too often denied to the BAME LGBTQ community.

I acknowledge her bravery and celebrate her. I think your learners should too.

Black contributions to the LGBTQIA+ rights movement are powerfully evident, if you look. Perhaps it’s the dual identity itself that lends strength to people like Martha, leading to great leaps forward towards a greater good.

In my experience, being black and LGBTQIA+ provides one with a unique will to fight against oppression and injustice and for those whose voices are silences heteronormative ideas.

So this Black History Month, celebrate all those who fought for civil rights – and give a special mention to those who not only shaped their own corner of Black history, but fought for the rights of all LGBTQ people too.